Oh Sees Announce New UK & EU Dates; North American Tour This Fall
Oh Sees have announced their updated UK tour dates. Initially planned for May, the UK tour was postponed due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19. Throughout the month of November the band will be performing in seven dates across the UK and two in Dublin. In addition to the UK tour, the Oh Sees will be performing on a US tour throughout the month of September.All dates are listed on the Oh Sees' website here.
Oh Sees UK + EU Tour:
11-05 - UK BRISTOL - SWX
11- 06 - UK BIRMINGHAM - THE CROSSING
11-07 - UK GLASGOW - SWG3
11-08 - IR DUBLIN - BUTTON FACTORY
11-09 - IR DUBLIN - BUTTON FACTORY
11-11 - UK MANCHESTER - ALBERT HALL
11-13 - UK BRIGHTON - CHALK
11-16 - UK LONDON - ELECTRIC BALLROOM
11- 17 - UK LONDON - ELECTRIC BALLROOM
Tue 09-01 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *
Wed 09-02 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *
Fri 09-04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *
Sat 09-05 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Sun 09-06 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Fri 09-11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
Sat 09-12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
Sun 09-13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *
Mon 09-14 - Toronto, Canada - Danforth Music Hall *
Wed 09-16 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom *
Thu 09-17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *
Fri 09-18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *
Sun 09-20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *
Mon 09-21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *
Tue 09-22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *
Thu 09-24 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *
Fri 09-25 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *
Sun 09-27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *
* with Mr. Elevator
Photo Credit: John Dwyer