Oh Sees Announce New UK & EU Dates; North American Tour This Fall

Oh Sees have announced their updated UK tour dates. Initially planned for May, the UK tour was postponed due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19. Throughout the month of November the band will be performing in seven dates across the UK and two in Dublin. In addition to the UK tour, the Oh Sees will be performing on a US tour throughout the month of September.

All dates are listed on the Oh Sees' website here.

Oh Sees UK + EU Tour:

11-05 - UK BRISTOL - SWX

11- 06 - UK BIRMINGHAM - THE CROSSING

11-07 - UK GLASGOW - SWG3

11-08 - IR DUBLIN - BUTTON FACTORY

11-09 - IR DUBLIN - BUTTON FACTORY

11-11 - UK MANCHESTER - ALBERT HALL

11-13 - UK BRIGHTON - CHALK

11-16 - UK LONDON - ELECTRIC BALLROOM

11- 17 - UK LONDON - ELECTRIC BALLROOM

Photo Credit: John Dwyer





Related Articles View More Music Stories