OSCAR AT THE CROWN Alum Debuts Pop Single June 18

Brandon Alberto is not looking to fool anyone with the elusive façade most pop stars hide behind. On June 18, his debut single "Shame Shame" and accompanying music video, directed by fashion photographer Christian Blanchard, makes its way onto the pop music scene. With a playful and sexy four-to-the-floor beat, the record gives a subtle nod to the queer camp of The B-52's - and just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Born out of a global pandemic and influenced by the nostalgic pop sounds of the '80s and '90s, Brandon wrote, arranged, and produced the pop-dance track entirely on his own from his NYC apartment. He will debut "Shame Shame" with a live performance at Playbill Pride: Glimmer of Light at Radial Park in NYC on June 17. "Shame Shame" is the first single ahead of his debut EP, this is a distraction., to be announced at a later date.

"Shame Shame" came from a long-overdue look within myself to examine the parts of me that I've been ashamed of, masked behind resentment and jealousy. I realized how much of my truth I was withholding because of the circumstances that conditioned me to believe those parts of me were wrong. I had allowed the fear and shame of others to permeate my pride and dictate how I presented myself, emotionally and physically. I made a pact with myself to never again displace my comfort for the sake of someone else's. I just want to let go of all the shame. And dance.