OBITUARY Release Spatial Audio Version of New Album 'Dying of Everything'

OBITUARY begin their Spring North America tour April 28 through late May.

Apr. 10, 2023  

OBITUARY have released a new spatial audio version of their newest 2023 critically acclaimed album, 'Dying of Everything'. The album, available as a new Dolby Atmos mix, is streaming everywhere that supports spatial audio and compatible devices including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon Music!

In a new step forward for unforgiving Death Metal, 'Dying of Everything''s spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.

Regarding the new mix, which was developed at Morrisound by Tom and Jim Morris, OBITUARY comments:

"We were so excited to get the call and have the opportunity to go back to Morrisound and work with Tom and Jim Morris for these mixes and very proud that we are one of the first metal bands to offer this modern technology to our fans with Dying of Everything.

It's hard to even describe the Atmos mixes of the new album. It's really just something you have to experience for yourself to understand the technology and the amazing, epic sound it gives the songs.

This is new technology that we know not everybody has access to but it is something we are super excited about and hope that fans are able to check it out and enjoy it. It is unbelievable!"

'Dying of Everything' is out now on LP/CD/CS/Digital & available directly from Relapse.com or from your favorite local retailer.

OBITUARY begin their Spring North America tour April 28 through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below & tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, OBITUARY announce the Barely-A-Live-Stream happening from the band's RedNeckStudio on April 22 & 23! The band will be performing fan favorites from their historic discography on April 22 and performing their new album 'Dying of Everything' in full on April 23rd.

OBITUARY TOUR DATES

North America 2023

w/ immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown

Apr 28 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Apr 29 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Music Hall

Apr 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club

May 01 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 02 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

May 04 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 05 Boston, MA The Middle East

May 06 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount

May 07 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 09 Chicago, IL Metro

May 10 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

May 11 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room *

May 12 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *

May 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

May 15 Seattle, WA El Corazon

May 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

May 18 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

May 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 20 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

May 22 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 23 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

May 24 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 26 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 28 Louisville, KY The Mercury Ballroom

* No Immolation



From This Author - Michael Major


