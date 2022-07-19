Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nuffer Kicks Off New Solo Era With 'Big Brain'

Nuffer Kicks Off New Solo Era With 'Big Brain'

On August 16, NUFFER will unveil his debut EP titled A-OK.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Poking fun at the sometimes pretentiousness of the California music scene, guitarist and vocalist Jake Nuffer spawns his latest solo project NUFFER. Throwing his technical training in classic jazz guitar out the window, NUFFER takes a stab at the pleasing melodies and exaggerated experimentation of his own brand of indie-rock with today's release of "Big Brain."

Having spent more than a decade honing his guitar chops and lending his talents to other musicians, NUFFER has built up quite the body of work. Now stepping into a solo era, "Big Brain" creates a mesmerizing dissonance between a world class education in jazz guitar and dropping out of school to fall back in love with rock music.

"Shortly after I dropped out of college, I had a dinner conversation where I was told that the only way I could achieve happiness would be through a college degree," said NUFFER. "But when I looked around the table, all I saw were a bunch of people who had followed this traditional path and ended up nihilistic and lost in their own life, leading to the line 'if I got a degree maybe, I could lose any reasoning.' 'Big Brain' is about defying those traditional expectations and focusing on a pursuit of what makes me happy."

On August 16, NUFFER will unveil his debut EP titled A-OK. The tongue-in-cheek project is a brazen commentary on the state of music today. In a world of three-chord songs-of-the-Summer, NUFFER borrows the earworm elements of these hits and adds them to his experimental, technical knowledge of how to manipulate sound. A-OK holds a lens to masochism and self-depreciation, while trying to shake the concept that a person has to be one-dimensional.

Watch the new visualizer here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!