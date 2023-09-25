Nothing More Announce Extensive UK/European Tour in Winter 2024

3x-Grammy-nominated and gold-certified rock act NOTHING MORE are thrilled to announce an extensive UK/European headline tour in 2024, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday 27th September at 9am BST/10am CEST. The announcement follows from the release of the deluxe version of NOTHING MORE’s critically acclaimed 2022 album “SPIRITS”, via BETTER NOISE MUSIC. Furthermore, the band is also excited to share with fans the new video for “SPIRITS - LIVE” video.

“SPIRITS–DELUXE VERSION” features six bonus tracks including three live recordings—the first-ever live releases from the group — captured from their sold-out headlining concert at Irving Plaza in New York, New York. Amongst this collection of these extraordinary live tracks, NOTHING MORE are thrilled to share with the fans the live single/video “SPIRITS”.

“This is our first-ever, OFFICIAL release, of live recordings from an electric night in NYC,” says frontman JONNY HAWKINS. “The relationship we have with our fans is exceptional and the energy from that night really shines through the recordings. We also have an EDM remix of ‘Tired of Winning,’ an acoustic take on ‘Best Times,’ and last but not least…a duet with the one and only Lacey Sturm from Flyleaf.”

NOTHING MORE European tour will kick off from Copenhagen on 1st February 2024 and will see the band taking their incendiary live performance across major cities and 10 countries, including a show at London’s iconic and prestigious Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

NOTHING MORE will be joined by Japanese alternative metal band SiM, on their first ever European tour, and Danish rock five-piece Siamese. Furthermore, the female fronted Scottish pop-punk duo Vukovi will be direct support in Paris, Cologne and Wiesbaden. NOTHING MORE, alongside the incredibly strong rock package, promise to deliver a never-to-be-forgotten experience, bringing to life the best songs in their catalogue. Full dates are below.

Jonny comments: “We are so excited to get back to Europe after playing an unforgettable summer of festivals over there. We’re bringing the full SPIRITS TOUR to 15 headline shows across Europe and the UK with support from SiM, coming all the way from Japan, Siamese from Copenhagen and a few shows with Vukovi from Scotland! We also get to do eight shows in arenas supporting a band we have recently become big fans of, Electric Callboy! Electric Callboy’s Party metal style mixed with our Diet-Prog-Alt-Metal-Rock sandwich should make for an unforgettable night and an unforgettable winter tour in Europe!”

2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu 1st Feb – Amager Bio, Copenhagen (DK)

Fri 2nd Feb – Velodram, Berlin (DE) *

Sat 3rd Feb – ZAG Arena, Hannover (DE) *

Mon 5th Feb – Täubchenthal, Leipzig (DE)

Tue 6th Feb – Meet Factory, Prague (CZ)

Wed 7th Feb – Kwadrat, Krakaw (PL)

Fri 9th Feb – Olympiahalle, Innsbruck (AT) *

Sat 10th Feb – St. Jackobshalle, Basel (CH) *

Mon 12th Feb – Markthalle, Hamburg (DE)

Tue 13th Feb – Tivoli Vradenburg-Pandora, Utrecht (NL)

Thu 15th Feb – Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London (UK)

Fri 16th Feb – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester (UK)

Sat 17th Feb – SWX, Bristol (UK)

Mon 19th Feb – Garage, Glasgow (UK)

Tue 20th Feb – O2 Institute, Birmingham (UK)

Thu 22nd Feb – Trix, Antwerp (BE)

Fri 23rd Feb – Arena, Nuremberg (DE) *

Sat 24th Feb – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart (DE) *

Mon 26th Feb – Schlachthof, Wiesbaden (DE)

Tue 27th Feb – Trabendo, Paris (FR)

Wed 28th Feb – Live Music Hall, Cologne (DE)

Fri 1st Mar – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (AT) *

Sat 2nd Mar – Messe, Dresden (DE) *

* support to ELECTRIC CALLBOY

Photo credit: Jody Dominigue