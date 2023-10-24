Noah Kahan & Hozier Headlining High Water Festival

South Carolina’s High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park next year on April 20-21.

Artists set to perform at High Water 2024 include headliners Noah Kahan and Hozier alongside Fleet Foxes, The Flaming Lips Performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Shovels & Rope, Grace Potter, Courtney Barnett, The Wallflowers, The Walkmen, Briston Maroney, Houndmouth, The Linda Lindas, The Dip, Kevin Morby, Leyla McCalla, The Heavy Heavy, Olivia Jean, Cut Worms, Al Olender, and Babe Club.

Fans can sign up for presale access to 1-Day & 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, GA+, VIP, and High Water Fest’s Platinum package. To purchase 1 Day & 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit here. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public starting Thursday, October 26 at Noon ET here.

A Celebration of Music, Food, and Libations – High Water is a haven for foodies, showcasing the tastiest flavors around. In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can also take a stroll through the local craft vendors in The Market selling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods, and purchase festival and artist merch.