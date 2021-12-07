Noah Gundersen Announces 'A Pillar Of Salt Live' Livestream

After selling out US tour dates and with tickets for an upcoming European tour selling quickly, Noah Gundersen is introducing another way for fans to experience a live performance of his new music. Gundersen's A Pillar of Salt Live From St. Mark's Cathedral in collaboration with Moment House will feature a digital performance of his new album, A Pillar of Salt, as well as other favorite tracks performed at the historic St. Mark's Cathedral in Seattle, Washington. The livestream will take place on December 19.

Tickets are available via Moment House for $8 in advance or $10 the day of the show. The $5 VIP Afterparty ad-on allows fans to join Noah live after his Moment to hear him play a few acoustic songs, learn about the creative process behind his latest album, and ask any questions.

Noah Gundersen is the latest indie artist to perform in Abbey Arts' Cathedrals concert series. The unique live-show format allows open floor seating, picnicking, and even bar access within the stunning architecture and grand acoustics of St. Mark's cathedral. The result is an environment that is grand yet welcoming. Gundersen's Moment will similarly explore the intersection of grandiosity and informality by placing the epic concert in the comfort of your own home.

Moment House is the premium social live media platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more.

To- date, Moment House has processed 1 million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories. Founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted "Moments" by a range of artists including Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Halsey, Kygo, Christina Aguilera, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, MARINA, Charlotte Lawrence, Ruel, Yungblud, KSI, Yola, Grouplove, Bryson Tiller, the My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast, Omar Apollo and more.

They also hosted the live stream for both nights of Clive Davis' Grammy gala this year and oversaw ticketing for Justin Bieber's NYE livestream. Coming up, Moment House will continue presenting moments with some of the most exciting names in entertainment including Rina Sawayama, Pentatonix, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, The McElroy Family and more. The company is backed by leading investors across Silicon Valley and the entertainment industry, including: Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Jared Leto, UTA Ventures, IDEO, Halsey, Whitney Cummings, Kaytranada and manager William Robillard-Cole, Forerunner, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, Google Ventures CEO David Krane, Box CEO Aaron Levie, Patreon CEO Jack Conte and Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo and Myles Shear) and more.

Noah Gundersen released his new album, A Pillar of Salt via Cooking Vinyl on October 8th, 2021. His first album since 2019's Lover. The album features a collaboration with longtime friend Phoebe Bridgers.