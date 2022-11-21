Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Noah Cyrus & PJ Harding Share 'Snow in LA' Holiday Song

‘Snow In LA’ follows the release of Cyrus' critically acclaimed debut album ‘The Hardest Part.'

Nov. 21, 2022  

GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling artist Noah Cyrus and Australian songwriter and producer PJ Harding returned to the studio together to bring us 'Snow in LA,' out today via RECORDS/Columbia Records.

"Snow in LA is a dark Christmas song for what feels like a pretty dark time," the pair reveal. "It's reminiscent of traditional Christmas carols (with all their reverence and hope) but contrasted by images of catastrophic climate change and looming fascism that represent so many of our fears for the future."

'Snow In LA' follows the release of her critically acclaimed debut album 'The Hardest Part,' as well as her SOLD-OUT multi-city North American tour that recently wrapped.

Back in September, Noah also released a special rendition of 'Noah (Stand Still),' a powerful and deeply moving new song featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Already, Cyrus has accumulated an impressive 3 BILLION combined streams to date, with songs from The Hardest Part already amassing more than 50 MILLION combined streams and counting. In a whirlwind of loss, heartbreak, and chaos, Noah Cyrus grabbed the reins, took control of her life, and has been able to finally tell her story like never before.

Today, the Nashville-born musician, singer and songwriter uncovers the kind of strength you only find from within and has shared it with the world through this heartfelt and deeply personal body of work that is both timeless as much as it is of the now. "These songs all mean so much to me-they're straight from my heart, my brain, and my body," Cyrus states.

"Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I'm revealing my complete and honest truth." Described as "a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop" by Rolling Stone who gave the album 4/5 stars, as did American Songwriter. Variety praised that it "leaves the listener wanting more," while Forbes hailed it "album of the year."

Watch the official lyric video here:



