Nicole Atkins Releases 'Promised Land' From Newly-Announced Album

Nicole Atkins has announced the release of a milestone new album and full-length performance film. Memphis Ice will be released Friday, December 10 on limited-edition vinyl and at all DSPs and streaming services.

A reimagined companion project to last year's acclaimed Italian Ice, Memphis Ice was recorded live and is heralded by today's premiere of the empowering first single, "Promised Land," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video taken from the performance film is streaming now at YouTube. "Promised Land" was recorded during the Italian Ice sessions, but never released.

"'Promised Land' is a song about losing your sense of self and finally having the courage to go find it again," says Atkins. "Even if it meant losing people and places you loved. I wrote this song a long time ago. I was living in someone else's dream and becoming a shadow. I've recorded this song a few times and it always felt too encumbered with a full production. When we went in to record Memphis Ice, I realized it was the perfect place and time to record 'Promised Land.' Raw and performative. Nothing to hide behind."

The back-to-basics performances inspired Atkins to explore new and previously untapped flavors in her vocals and songcraft. Backed by an ace trio of Dan Chen (piano), Laura Epling (violin), and Maggie Chaffee (cello), Atkins recorded Memphis Ice live in one day at Memphis Magnetic studio, simultaneously filming the performance with painterly shadow and light.

The stripped-down, smoky style of both brings all-new emotional vistas to fan-favorite songs like "Domino," "Captain," and "Forever," while opening the door even wider to where Atkins would like to go next as a singer.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the performance here: