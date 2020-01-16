Nicola Benedetti to Perform at GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

Violinist Nicola Benedetti will perform at the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® which takes place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, 26 January, from 3:30 - 6:30pm EST (12:30-3:30pm PT), and will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com.



Nicola Benedetti is nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo (Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite) and Wynton Marsalis is nominated for Best Contemporary Classical Composition (Marsalis: Violin Concerto). The Decca Classics album features premiere recordings of two works written especially for Benedetti by Marsalis: Violin Concerto in N*E*R*D and Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin. Benedetti performs Violin Concerto in N*E*R*D with The Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Cristian MÄƒcelaru who also receives a nomination for his role as conductor of the recording. The concerto was co-commissioned by the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), Ravinia, LA Philharmonic, National Symphony Orchestra Washington, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig and Netherlands Radio Philharmonic. Benedetti performed the world premiere with the LSO under conductor James Gaffigan in London in November 2015.



Nicola Benedetti commented, 'I am so honored to perform at the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® and to be nominated for this project which has been a deeply edifying experience for me and one I will always reflect on with immense gratitude. It has been a privilege to learn and perform these two inspired and unequivocal masterpieces, and to deepen my understanding of Wynton's compositional language, cultural richness and philosophical insights. Long-form musical pieces are often described as a journey and this sure has been a rich and fascinating one.'



Preceding the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast, the Premiere Ceremony will be hosted by two-time GRAMMY® winner and current nominee Imogen Heap. Presenting the first GRAMMY Awards of the day will be current nominees Luis Fonsi, Nathalie Joachim, PJ Morton, and former Recording Academy® Chair Jimmy Jam. Cheche Alara will serve as musical director. Other performances currently include jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I'm With Her and Best New Artist nominee Yola.



The live stream of the Premiere Ceremony will remain on GRAMMY.com as video on demand for 90 days following the event. The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS Television Network from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET/5:00-8:30 p.m. PT.





