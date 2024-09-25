Nickelback to Release 'Live From Nashville' Album; Share First Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diamond certified, multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback has officially announced their new ‘Live From Nashville’ album releasing November 15th via BMG. Kicking off with lead single “San Quentin (Live from Nashville),” Nickelback: Live From Nashville will feature electrifying live recordings from the band’s legendary, sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, which was hailed as a “fiery, raucous, unapologetic and rock-driven” set by The Tennessean.

Nickelback’s set featured several special guests, including some of music’s biggest hitmakers, and now the magic of that show can be experienced again with Nickelback: Live from Nashville. The album will feature their performance of ERNEST’s “Flower Shops,” a cover of “Copperhead Road” with Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert, “Savin’ Me” featuring Chris Daughtry, “Rockstar” with Bailey Zimmerman, and a rendition of HARDY’s “SOLD OUT.”

The single, “San Quentin (Live from Nashville)” highlights the searing heat of Nickelback’s live show and delivers a blistering take on the riff-ripping song that was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notoriously high security California prison.

Nickelback: Live From Nashville follows the release of the band’s feature-length documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 before hitting cinemas worldwide. Now available on Netflix, the film, directed by Leigh Brooks and produced by Ben Jones, tells the authentic story about the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed.

2024 marks two years since the release of Nickelback’s 10th studio album, Get Rollin’ which was released November 18, 2022, via BMG. Their first album in 5 years, Get Rollin’ debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music, and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. Additionally, Get Rollin’ debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. With Get Rollin’, Nickelback continued their incomparable legacy as “one of rock’s biggest-ever bands,” as noted by KERRANG. Furthering their legacy, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13, 2023. Following the release of Get Rollin’, Nickelback embarked on the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour that spanned 38 cities in the United States and Canada before hitting Europe in 2024.

Nickelback: Live from Nashville Tracklist:

San Quentin (Live From Nashville) Savin' Me (with Chris Daughtry) [Live From Nashville] Far Away (Live From Nashville) Animals (Live From Nashville) Someday (Live From Nashville) Worthy to Say (Live From Nashville) Figured You Out (Live From Nashville) Hero (Live From Nashville) Copperhead Road (with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross) [Live From Nashville] High Time (Live From Nashville) Flower Shops (with ERNEST) [Live From Nashville] Photograph (Live From Nashville) Rockstar (with Bailey Zimmerman) [Live From Nashville] Those Days (Live From Nashville) SOLD OUT (with HARDY) [Live From Nashville] How You Remind Me (Live From Nashville) Gotta Be Somebody (Live From Nashville) Burn It to the Ground (Live From Nashville)

About Nickelback

2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients, and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and“ Rockstar,” and more, the four piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000’s decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000’s according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade” and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10-million+ diehard and adoring fans.

