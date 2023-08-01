Nick Lowe Announces November U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Los Straitjackets

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets have announced a new string of headlining US dates kicking off November 1, 2023 in Boston, with stops in New York City, Atlanta, Franklin, TN, and more. The three-week run follows a coast-to-coast summer tour supporting Elvis Costello and the Imposters which just wrapped last month.

Reviewing those shows, The Arizona Republic called Lowe the “perfect tourmate,” adding he was “his usual charming self.” The San Diego Union Tribune concluded Lowe’s set was simply “superb.” Before the November run, Lowe will also play select solo shows in the UK and Japan. See below for a full list of newly announced dates; tickets are on sale here.

Just last week, Yep Roc released the 25th Anniversary Edition of Lowe’s acclaimed 1998 album Dig My Mood. Featuring remastered audio, the Anniversary Edition includes a limited LP pressed on blue vinyl with a bonus 10” EP on yellow vinyl.

The bonus EP includes the rare studio track, “I’ll Give You All Night to Stop,” plus four live performances recorded at Club Quattro, Tokyo, Japan over two shows in March 1998, all previously unavailable digitally or on vinyl.

The album and bonus EP are also available now at all DSPs. Featuring now-standards and live favorites such as “You Inspire Me,” and “Man That I’ve Become,” Dig My Mood is the second installment in Lowe’s acclaimed “Brentford Trilogy” (which also includes 1994’s Impossible Bird, and 2001’s The Convincer), a string of releases that came to define his “remarkable second wind” (The New York Times). AllMusic calls the songs on Dig My Mood “quietly ambitious” adding that the album “finds Lowe at his best.”

In addition to their busy 2023 touring schedule, Lowe and Los Straitjackets have been recording new music this year. Stay tuned for more news soon.

NICK LOWE TOUR DATES FEATURING LOS STRAITJACKETS

August 19 - Folk in the Park - Sutton, United Kingdom*

August 26 - Open House Festival - Bangor, United Kingdom*

October 4 - Billboard Live Osaka - Osaka, Japan*

October 6 - Billboard Live Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan*

November 1 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

November 2 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

November 4 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

November 5 - The Bowery Ballroom - New York City, NY

November 7 - The Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

November 10 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC

November 11 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

November 12 - Franklin Theatre - Franklin, TN

November 14 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

November 15 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

November 21 - SPACE - Evanston, IL*

* denotes Nick Lowe solo performance

photo credit: Jim Herrington