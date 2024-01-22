Newport Folk Festival Announces 2024 Ticket On-Sale Information

General on-sale begins Thursday, February 1st at 1PM ET.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

This summer the Newport Folk Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island to celebrate a major milestone - the iconic cultural institution's 65th Anniversary. One of the longest running and most storied festivals in America will return July 26th-28th where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances that only Newport's unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring.

Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this festival's long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity. 

General on-sale begins Thursday, February 1st at 1PM ET via DICE. Full pricing listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. For more information go to https://newportfolk.org/tickets

TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day General Admission Pass: $286.34 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $224.54 (includes fees)

Single Day Ticket: $116.39 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $84.64 (includes fees)

2-Day Parking: $55.62 (includes fees)

Single Day Parking: $30.90 (includes fees)

Newport Folk Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Folk sources during the official on sale or waitlist. All Newport Folk tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

About Newport Festivals Foundation:

Newport Festivals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) profit organization with a mission to create moments of hope through the power of music and community. Best known for producing the Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals, the Foundation spends the rest of the year working to create the next generation of musicians through music education and artist relief programs. 

Thanks to the support of our community, NFF offers music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island, including free private music lessons, instrument donations to public schools, assembly programs, and summer camps. 

Nationally, NFF partners with festival artists to support music education programs they're passionate about. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 197 grants to music education programs in over 35 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after-school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

In response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 602 musicians since April 1, 2020.



