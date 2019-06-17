New Years Day Announce Tour Dates with In This Moment
New Years Day have just announced that they will be joining In This Moment on tour this fall for a handful of dates in the U.S. The band will be direct support for the tour, which starts on September 4th in Raleigh, NC and wraps on October 27th in Albany, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st.
Before New Years Day hits the road with In This Moment, fans can check out the band on their first headline tour now with Rivals, and Savage After Midnight. Between headline shows, the band will also be on tour as direct support to Godsmack. For more information on all upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.
The band recently released the music video for their lead single, "Shut Up", which was directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and stars Sirius XM's Jose Mangin.
"Shut Up" is off of the band's newest full-length album, Unbreakable, and is currently #15 on the Active Rock Mediabase chart, #17 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, and #19 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The track just surpassed 3.3 million total worldwide streams and has been featured on "Rock Hard", "Heavy Queens", "New Metal Tracks", "New Noise", and "Fierce Femmes" playlists, along with Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock" playlist and Amazon Music's "Rock Scene", "Brand New Music", and "Fresh Hard Rock" playlists.
Unbreakable, the band's most recent full-length album, was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown & American Authors), has over 11.4 million worldwide streams and debuted at #15 on the Current Hard Music Albums. The album is available for purchase and on all streaming platforms HERE.
Formed in Orange County, Calif. by Ashley Costello, New Years Day shook the scene with their Century Media debut, Victim to Villain, in 2013 featuring their breakout single "Angel Eyes." The five-piece later cemented their place in the heavy music landscape with their Epidemic EP and critically-acclaimed Malevolence full-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. The band has since become the most visually-captivating group in modern rock, playing for millions of fans around the world, sharing the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Halestorm, Nine Inch Nails, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah and Five Finger Death Punch while also headlining the longest-running touring festival, Vans Warped Tour, in 2017. As new challenges and new worlds beckon, the band released their most recent EP, Diary of a Creep, in January to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far. The EP featured renditions of Garbage's "Only Happy When It Rains," New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle," No Doubt's "Don't Speak" and their original track "Disgust Me".
NEW YEARS DAY TOUR DATES
Headline Dates w/Rivals and Savage After Midnight
June 17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
June 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
June 21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
June 23 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at House of Blues
June 25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
June 26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
June 28 - Syracuse, NY - Wescott Theater
June 29 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
June 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
July 2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
July 4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus^
July 5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club^
July 6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
July 7 - Scranton, PA - Stage West
July 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
July 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam**
August 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre**
August 5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver**
w/Godsmack
July 12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
July 13 - Detroit, MI - WRIFF Fest*
July 14 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
July 16 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Union Amphitheatre
July 17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
July 19 - Portsmouth, VA - Union Bank & Transfer Pavilion
July 20 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena
July 23 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
July 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM Nataional Harbor
July 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
August 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater*
w/In This Moment
September 6 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
September 10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
September 12 - Houston, TX / House of Blues
September 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion
September 15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
September 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
September 28 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex Piedmont Hall
October 8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
October 12 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival*
October 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
October 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
w/Halestorm
November 13 - Paris, France - Pleyel
November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
November 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
November 18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol
November 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit
November 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
November 24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro
November 25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena
November 27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom -Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
November 28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace
*festival dates
**no support
^Savage After Midnight only
Photo credit: Hristo Shindov