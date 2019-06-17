New Years Day Announce Tour Dates with In This Moment

New Years Day have just announced that they will be joining In This Moment on tour this fall for a handful of dates in the U.S. The band will be direct support for the tour, which starts on September 4th in Raleigh, NC and wraps on October 27th in Albany, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st.

Before New Years Day hits the road with In This Moment, fans can check out the band on their first headline tour now with Rivals, and Savage After Midnight. Between headline shows, the band will also be on tour as direct support to Godsmack. For more information on all upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

The band recently released the music video for their lead single, "Shut Up", which was directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and stars Sirius XM's Jose Mangin.

"Shut Up" is off of the band's newest full-length album, Unbreakable, and is currently #15 on the Active Rock Mediabase chart, #17 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, and #19 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The track just surpassed 3.3 million total worldwide streams and has been featured on "Rock Hard", "Heavy Queens", "New Metal Tracks", "New Noise", and "Fierce Femmes" playlists, along with Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock" playlist and Amazon Music's "Rock Scene", "Brand New Music", and "Fresh Hard Rock" playlists.

Unbreakable, the band's most recent full-length album, was produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown & American Authors), has over 11.4 million worldwide streams and debuted at #15 on the Current Hard Music Albums. The album is available for purchase and on all streaming platforms HERE.

Formed in Orange County, Calif. by Ashley Costello, New Years Day shook the scene with their Century Media debut, Victim to Villain, in 2013 featuring their breakout single "Angel Eyes." The five-piece later cemented their place in the heavy music landscape with their Epidemic EP and critically-acclaimed Malevolence full-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. The band has since become the most visually-captivating group in modern rock, playing for millions of fans around the world, sharing the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Halestorm, Nine Inch Nails, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah and Five Finger Death Punch while also headlining the longest-running touring festival, Vans Warped Tour, in 2017. As new challenges and new worlds beckon, the band released their most recent EP, Diary of a Creep, in January to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far. The EP featured renditions of Garbage's "Only Happy When It Rains," New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle," No Doubt's "Don't Speak" and their original track "Disgust Me".

NEW YEARS DAY TOUR DATES

Headline Dates w/Rivals and Savage After Midnight

June 17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

June 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

June 21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

June 23 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at House of Blues

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

June 26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

June 28 - Syracuse, NY - Wescott Theater

June 29 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

June 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

July 2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

July 4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus^

July 5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club^

July 6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

July 7 - Scranton, PA - Stage West

July 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

July 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam**

August 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre**

August 5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver**

w/Godsmack

July 12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

July 13 - Detroit, MI - WRIFF Fest*

July 14 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

July 16 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Union Amphitheatre

July 17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 19 - Portsmouth, VA - Union Bank & Transfer Pavilion

July 20 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

July 23 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

July 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM Nataional Harbor

July 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

August 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater*

w/In This Moment

September 6 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

September 10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

September 12 - Houston, TX / House of Blues

September 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

September 15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

September 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 28 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex Piedmont Hall

October 8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

October 12 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival*

October 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

October 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

w/Halestorm

November 13 - Paris, France - Pleyel

November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

November 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

November 18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

November 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit

November 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

November 24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro

November 25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena

November 27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom -Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

*festival dates

**no support

^Savage After Midnight only

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov





