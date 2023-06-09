New Rules Debut New Single 'Old Days'

The track premiered last night on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop with Mollie King.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

New Rules Debut New Single 'Old Days'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have debuted new single “Old Days,” which premiered last night on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop with Mollie King.

Written by New Rules, Sam Klempner, and Jamie Squire (of The 1975), the reflective track laments the friendship lost after a romantic relationship ends (“How come it’s so easy to go from friends to lovers / but not lovers to friends?”). “Old Days” arrives alongside an official lyric video, which is streaming now on New Rules’ official YouTube channel. The track is available on all streaming platforms via Elektra.

The group explained of the song, “One of us bumped into an ex on a night out, who then ended the conversation with ‘don’t be a stranger.’ The next day we wrote ‘Old Days.’ The song tells the story of missing the friend that you had in a lover post-breakup, and above everything else longing for that friendship back. It’s a song for anyone who has learned that ending a relationship on good terms doesn’t make it any easier.”

The single follows the group’s March release, “Not Alone.” The uplifting, emotional track arrived alongside an official video. Earlier this year, the trio wrapped up a run of UK and Ireland headline tour dates, which earned a glowing review from The Sun, who raved, “…I hadn’t experienced this sort of hysteria since One Direction” and praised the band’s “electric” energy “…easing between flawless harmonies, guitar riffs, and banter with fans.” The trio also recorded a Radio 1 session at London’s prestigious Maida Vale Studios earlier this year.

In the fall, the band shared heartfelt single and video “Late In The Evening,” written by Jamie Scott (One Direction, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran) and co-produced by the band. Last summer, New Rules released Go The Distance (Extended Version).

The extended mixtape includes stripped-down versions of “Go The Distance” and “Love You Like That” and live offerings of “Drunk Texts” and “Lucky Me.” Go The Distance racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, who named the trio one of their Emerging Artists To Watch. Rolling Stone UK applauded the mixtape’s “pop-driven earworms,” while Sweety High attested New Rules are “going places.”

New Rules are currently working on new music in London – stay tuned for more from the band soon.

About New Rules:

For New Rules, three guitars and three voices converge upon one stadium-size sound. The London-based trio—Alec McGarry, Nathan Lambert, and Ryan Meaney—elevate pop to the rafters fueled by singer-songwriter soul, rock ‘n’ roll spirit, and a whole lot of personality.

With Ryan from Dublin, Alec from Hertfordshire, and Nathan from Chelmsford, the boys initially met online, bonding over similar backgrounds playing music on street corners, uploading covers online, and penning original material.

The musicians congregated in London and introduced New Rules with “Call It” and “Fix Somebody” during 2019. Beyond hitting the road with Julia Michaels, Little Mix, and Picture This, they’ve sold out successive headline tours.

Following the viral success of “Pasta” and “Emily,” they caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label in 2021. Last summer, the trio released their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone UK, and more, in addition to selling out UK shows and their first-ever U.S. dates.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sarantos Releases Sunflower Just In Time For Fathers Day Photo
Sarantos Releases 'Sunflower' Just In Time For Father's Day

Sarantos, the international chart-topping singer and songwriter, has released his new single and music video 'Sunflower.'

2
Harmony Dreamers to Release New Kids Song And Video The Most Unheard Of Thing Photo
Harmony Dreamers to Release New Kids Song And Video 'The Most Unheard Of Thing'

International award-nominated group, Harmony Dreamers, will release their latest single and video for kids song, titled 'The Most Unheard of Thing.'

3
Jen Ash Pays Tribute To Her Roots With The Release Of A French Cover Of Dalidas Paroles Pa Photo
Jen Ash Pays Tribute To Her Roots With The Release Of A French Cover Of Dalida's 'Paroles Paroles'

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Jen Ash has released a new single cover of the French classic by Dalida, 'Paroles Paroles.'

4
Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album The Long Goodbye Photo
Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'

The news comes on the heels of the multi-platinum selling Seattle rock band gearing up to launch their final tour this weekend. Candlebox – Kevin Martin (lead vocals), Adam Kury (bass), Brian Quinn (guitar), Island Styles (guitar), BJ Kerwin (drums) – will be out on the road from June 10th through early fall crossing the country.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series TrailerVideo: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project SeriesMark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series
Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music VideoVideo: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO' Video
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET