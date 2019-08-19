New Album 'The Conversation' From Emmy Winning Film & Television Composer Martin Davich

On September 20, 2019, multi-award winning composer and musician Martin Davich will release his first album The Conversation. Comprised of 9 songs, the album features a multitude of the world's most formidable musicians, engineers and mixers that Davich has collaborated with throughout the years.

The Conversation begins with the romantic waltz "Paris Stroll," which features a string quartet comprised of Bruce Dukov and Lucia Micarelli on violin, Brian Dembow on viola and Steven Erodody who is the first chair cellist for John William Orchestra where he has performed solos and duets with some of the world's greatest artists including schoolmate Yo Yo Ma. The quartet appears on 8 of the 9 compositions on the album including "American Dream," "Dreams," "The Conversation," "Fathers and Sons," "Waltzing" "Passive Aggressive" and "A Prayer For My Father." The 9th song, "Le Matin" features noted violinist Jeremy Cohen who has performed with the Virginia Symphony, the California Symphony and a cadre of motion picture and television soundtracks (amongst other accolades.)

Other noted artists included on The Conversation are bassist Leland Sklar (Jackson Brown, James Taylor and George Strait amongst others,) Lee Thornburg on trumpet (Tower Of Power, George Benson and Joe Bonamassa amongst others,) vocalist and songwriter Lisbeth Scott (featured on numerous soundtracks including "AVATAR", "Concussion", " The Chronicles of Narnia and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Munich amongst others) and Martin's son, singer-songwriter Jacob Davich who co-wrote and sings on the song "Fathers and Sons."

Born in Arizona, Martin Davich began playing piano at the age of four. His musical studies led him to USC where he discovered his love for composition and performance. Soon after, he began writing for many episodic shows, movies and miniseries and has earned 15 Emmy nominations, won 2 Emmy awards and 17 BMI awards.

Davich has conducted and performed with a number of musicians including Anthony Newley, Burt Bacharach and The Smothers Brothers before creating musical libraries for various soap operas. In the early 90's, Martin composed music for the hit show Beverly Hills 90210 and went on to write the music for every episode of ER (with the exception of the pilot,) which was written by James Newton Howard. Davich and Newton Howard continued their collaborations after ER and wrote the music for the movies Mad Money and I Bring What I Love. In the latter film, Davich worked with Youssou N'Dour, with whom he had worked previously on two special ER episodes.

The Conversation will be released on Metropolitan Groove Merchants on September 20, 2019 and will be available for purchase on all digital outlets.

Pre-order "The Conversation" here.





