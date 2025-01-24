Nessa Barrett Releases Haunting New Single 'Does God Cry?'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alt-pop breakout Nessa Barrett has shared the haunting new single “DOES GOD CRY?” The track is the first taste of her upcoming AFTERCARE DELUXE album, arriving February 7.

AFTERCARE DELUXE will include six new tracks, expanding upon Barrett’s acclaimed 2024 album AFTERCARE. The collection boasts a darkened, dance-powered sound that Nessa has perfected in her journey to empower and uplift her listeners, as reflected through standout tracks like the smoldering “MUSTANG BABY” featuring Artemas and the hits “PINS AND NEEDLES” and “P*RNSTAR,” which have amassed over 330 million combined views and counting on TikTok. The album also boasts singles “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET,” “PASSENGER PRINCESS,” and the Tommy Genesis-assisted “DISCO.” Tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 28th for Nessa’s performance of “P*RNSTAR.”

Barrett will kick off her AFTERCARE World Tour on February 4, with an extensive run of dates throughout North America before wrapping up with a two-night run at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 15 and 16. She will then head overseas for a run of dates throughout Europe. Click HERE for tickets and see the full list of dates below.

AFTERCARE is only the latest milestone for one of music’s hottest rising stars. In November, Nessa teamed up with Nasty Gal to curate her own collection, which is available now — shop HERE. Barrett was also announced as the new face of Cheap Monday’s relaunched denim line, and in May, she joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s 2023 single “american jesus,” a highlight from her hell is teenage girl EP. 2024 also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate over 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

AFTERCARE WORLD TOUR

Feb 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb 6 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - The Shed

Feb 7 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Feb 8 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Feb 13 — Toronto, ON @ History

Feb 14 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

Feb 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Feb 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Feb 20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Feb 21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Feb 24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Feb 26 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Feb 28 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Mar 1 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston - Music Hall

Mar 3 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Mar 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

Mar 6 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mar 10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Mar 11 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Mar 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Mar 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Mar 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Mar 21 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar 22 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

Mar 28 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 30 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

May 27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia

May 29 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

May 31 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

June 3 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

June 7 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

June 9 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Balgique

June 11 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli

June 13 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

June 15 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

June 17 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

June 18 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

June 19 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

June 23 — Paris, France @ Le Bataclan

Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh

Comments