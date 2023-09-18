Nessa Barrett Announces Debut Headline Australia & New Zealand Tour This December

Frontier Touring are excited to announce rising pop superstar Nessa Barrett will make her Australian and New Zealand debut with anticipated headline shows this December. ​ ​

Nessa will kick off her Church Club For The Lonely Tour on Tuesday 12 December at Brisbane’s The Tivoli, followed by stops at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 13 December and Melbourne’s Forum on Saturday 16 December, before heading across to Auckland for a final show at the Powerstation on Tuesday 19 December.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Wednesday 20 September from 12pm local time. Tickets will open for general public sale on Thursday 21 September from 1pm local time. More information at frontiertouring.com/nessabarrett

Named as one of Billboard’s 21 Under 21 and 25 Artists to Watch in 2022 by Ones to Watch, 21-year-old, LA-based Nessa Barrett is taking the world by storm. While her music career took off in 2019, Nessa was born with music running through her veins with strong influences from her musical family.

Posting covers and creations to TikTok, Nessa quickly gained popularity on the app for her candidness and authenticity. Now with more than 19 million TikTok followers and 1.3 billion streams, Nessa has a legion of loyal fans ready to embark on the journey to stardom alongside her.

Following a series of releases including singles ‘Pain’ and ‘La Di Die’ and 2021 EP pretty poison, Nessa released her debut album, young forever in 2022 to critical acclaim and support from fans, with Ones To Watch claiming “she firmly turns the spotlight on herself a bit brighter, declaring that if we are going to look at her, we might as well see everything” and The New York Times labelling the project, “supremely self-conscious”.

Known best for her heartfelt and open approach to music, often engaging personally with her fans, Nessa is taking her refreshing outlook on life to the stage, performing her first festival set at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young followed by her UK debut at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival and a sold out European headline tour.

​

​Alongside her music, Nessa recently featured in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s iconic clothing brand SKIMS, alongside some of Gen Z’s leading ladies; Ice Spice, Pinkpantheress and RAYE.

Due to release her next single this October, the track will follow a huge year of new music from Nessa, with EP, hell is a teenage girl featuring lead single, ‘american jesus’, proving itself as an incredible follow-up record to her debut release. On a trajectory to be pop’s next biggest star, fans will be eagerly awaiting her first visit to Australia and New Zealand.

Fast-rising Australian artist Oliver Cronin will join Nessa on her December dates. Cronin makes dark pop music that's as authentic as it is exciting, with songs that are modern, resonant, and rich in detail.

After a breakthrough 2022 that included releasing his debut EP Beautiful Nightmare, Cronin’s star has continued to rise; his EP accrued more than 6 million global streams and he has over 400K TikTok followers. Released on Friday, Cronin’s new single ‘I Need You’ featuring Lil XXEL is raw and heartfelt, a song to cry and dance to, looking back at memories of relationships past. ​

Don’t miss Nessa Barrett as she performs her incredible live show for the very first time down under this December, joined by local talent Oliver Cronin.

NESSA BARRETT ​WITH SPECIAL GUEST OLIVER CRONIN ​CHURCH CLUB FOR THE LONELY TOUR

​DECEMBER 2023

​Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/nessabarrett

​Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 20 September (12pm local time)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Thursday 21 September (1pm local time)

Tuesday 12 December

​The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 13 December

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 16 December

​Forum | Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 19 December

​Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.co.nz