Neil Young With Crazy Horse Announce New Studio Album 'World Record'

NEIL YOUNG with Crazy Horse announce World Record, recorded at Shangri-La Studio and produced by Rick Rubin and Neil Young. The first track from the album "Love Earth," is available now. Watch the video directed by dhlovelife below.

Available for pre-order today and coming to most DSPs on November 18 via Reprise Records, WORLD RECORD is available on vinyl, CD, and cassette formats via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. Click HERE to pre-order.

As Young himself said in a message on the Times-Contrarian during the making of World Record: "Real magic lasts and we think we have it."

Recorded live to capture the Horse's long-running spirit, the album was mixed to analog tape at Shangri-La.

To optimize audio quality, the vinyl format of World Record will be released as a three-sided double album with an etching on side four. There will also be a limited-edition version of the album pressed on clear vinyl available via Young's webstore, The Greedy Hand Store, and indie retailers.

World Record will also be issued on cassette and as a double CD set (mirroring the track sequence of the double LP). All Greedy Hand Store purchases of World Record (LP, CD or cassette) come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store © at NYA.

Additionally, World Record will be released in multiple digital formats, including XStream Hi-Res Audio and Atmos/Spatial. The album's hi-res streaming format is fully supported at Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz. It will also be available digitally at Neil Young Archives and all major DSPs on November 18.

