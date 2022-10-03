Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Neil Young With Crazy Horse Announce New Studio Album 'World Record'

Neil Young With Crazy Horse Announce New Studio Album 'World Record'

The album will be released on November 18.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

NEIL YOUNG with Crazy Horse announce World Record, recorded at Shangri-La Studio and produced by Rick Rubin and Neil Young. The first track from the album "Love Earth," is available now. Watch the video directed by dhlovelife below.

Available for pre-order today and coming to most DSPs on November 18 via Reprise Records, WORLD RECORD is available on vinyl, CD, and cassette formats via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. Click HERE to pre-order.

As Young himself said in a message on the Times-Contrarian during the making of World Record: "Real magic lasts and we think we have it."

Recorded live to capture the Horse's long-running spirit, the album was mixed to analog tape at Shangri-La.

To optimize audio quality, the vinyl format of World Record will be released as a three-sided double album with an etching on side four. There will also be a limited-edition version of the album pressed on clear vinyl available via Young's webstore, The Greedy Hand Store, and indie retailers.

World Record will also be issued on cassette and as a double CD set (mirroring the track sequence of the double LP). All Greedy Hand Store purchases of World Record (LP, CD or cassette) come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store © at NYA.

Additionally, World Record will be released in multiple digital formats, including XStream Hi-Res Audio and Atmos/Spatial. The album's hi-res streaming format is fully supported at Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz. It will also be available digitally at Neil Young Archives and all major DSPs on November 18.

Only at NYA can you find Young's music in the highest possible digital audio resolution alongside a seemingly infinite store of archival files. It's also the home of Young's virtual daily newspaper, The Times Contrarian, and The Hearse Theater, where you can see rare footage and stream live shows.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!