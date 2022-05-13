Ne-Yo Releases New Single 'Don't Love Me'

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist NE-YO has returned with a new single and music video entitled "Don't Love Me" via Motown Records.

On the track, acoustic guitar threads around a skittering throwback-style beat. Meanwhile, his instantly recognizable vocals take hold, fluttering from intimate verses into a falsetto-inflected refrain. During the hook, he warns, "I'm only going to hurt you. You'll be better for it girl. Find someone who deserves you." The accompanying visual might just be his most cinematic to date. The clip follows the ups and downs of a couple as Ne-Yo narrates with his lyrics in the background. It captures real-life relationship struggles in raw fashion.

The song arrives on the heels of the fan favorite "Stay Down" [feat. Yung Bleu]. The latter notably generated 3.1 million Spotify streams and 2.9 million YouTube views on the music video. Inciting critical applause, Rated R&B proclaimed, "Ne-Yo alluded to cooking up some fire, and his new single 'Stay Down' featuring Yung Bleu is a strong indication of that work," and Ebony spoke to him about the track in an extensive profile.

The new "Don't Love Me" single only paves the way for Ne-Yo's anxiously awaited eighth album and first original full-length since 2018.

NE-YO, who judged four seasons of NBC's "World of Dance," has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. The Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has won three GRAMMY awards and been honored with a total of 14 nominations.

His first single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles - including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent" and "Push Back" featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1.

He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette," and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem "Irreplaceable" and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, among others.

In addition to "World of Dance," NE-YO's film and television credits include "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," "Stomp the Yard," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "Empire," "The Wiz Live!" and "Step Up: High Water" now in his 3rd season debuting on Starz.

Watch the music video for the new track here: