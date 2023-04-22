National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'

With a luminous kaleidoscope of iconic hits telescoping a versatile musical career, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon is celebrating induction into the National Recording Registry via The Library of Congress for her classic 1965 recording of "What the World Needs Now is Love," written by the illustrious team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

After reviewing more than 1000 titles nominated by the public and conferring with the Library's curators and members of the prestigious National Recording Preservation Board, The Library of Congress makes its annual selection of 25 distinguished song titles based upon the premise that they are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Librarian Carla Hayden named the 25 recordings as audio treasures "preserving our history through recorded sound and reflecting the nations diverse culture." Other songs inducted alongside DeShannon's include "Imagine" by John Lennon, "Sweet Dreams" by The Eurythmics and "Ode to Billy Joe" by Bobbie Gentry.

A myriad of halos shined upon DeShannon's recording of "What The World Needs Now Is Love" with a message more relevant and harmonious than ever. Her performance reflects forever the depths and breadth of human struggles and triumphs. Being a part of music history is like writing the soul of the past so that the present generation may learn from yesterday's mistakes - and and take responsibility for the future.

Jackie DeShannon is recognized worldwide not only as a singer-songwriter but a powerful trailblazer who paved the way for female artists during the early pop and rock 'n' roll era. She is known for such hits hits as "When You Walk in the Room," "Needles and Pins," "The Weight" and her million-seller "Put A Little Love in Your Heart," written by Jackie, her brother Randy Myers and Jimmy Holiday. Her composition "Bette Davis Eyes" (as recorded by Kim Carnes) spent 9 consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard charts, was number one in 21 countries, and earned her a Grammy. Jackie was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010. Currently, she serves as an entertainment broadcast correspondent.

"What The World Needs Now Is Love" continues to touch the hearts of so many especially in a fractured world where division too often dominates day-to-day life. Jackie DeShannon lent innocence, beauty and depth to the lyrics of the poignant song, revealing the poetry and the precious truth within the song's timeless themes.