National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'

National Recording Registry Inducts Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'

The annual selection of 25 distinguished song titles is based upon the premise that they are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Apr. 22, 2023  

With a luminous kaleidoscope of iconic hits telescoping a versatile musical career, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon is celebrating induction into the National Recording Registry via The Library of Congress for her classic 1965 recording of "What the World Needs Now is Love," written by the illustrious team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

After reviewing more than 1000 titles nominated by the public and conferring with the Library's curators and members of the prestigious National Recording Preservation Board, The Library of Congress makes its annual selection of 25 distinguished song titles based upon the premise that they are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Librarian Carla Hayden named the 25 recordings as audio treasures "preserving our history through recorded sound and reflecting the nations diverse culture." Other songs inducted alongside DeShannon's include "Imagine" by John Lennon, "Sweet Dreams" by The Eurythmics and "Ode to Billy Joe" by Bobbie Gentry.

A myriad of halos shined upon DeShannon's recording of "What The World Needs Now Is Love" with a message more relevant and harmonious than ever. Her performance reflects forever the depths and breadth of human struggles and triumphs. Being a part of music history is like writing the soul of the past so that the present generation may learn from yesterday's mistakes - and and take responsibility for the future.

Jackie DeShannon is recognized worldwide not only as a singer-songwriter but a powerful trailblazer who paved the way for female artists during the early pop and rock 'n' roll era. She is known for such hits hits as "When You Walk in the Room," "Needles and Pins," "The Weight" and her million-seller "Put A Little Love in Your Heart," written by Jackie, her brother Randy Myers and Jimmy Holiday. Her composition "Bette Davis Eyes" (as recorded by Kim Carnes) spent 9 consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard charts, was number one in 21 countries, and earned her a Grammy. Jackie was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010. Currently, she serves as an entertainment broadcast correspondent.

"What The World Needs Now Is Love" continues to touch the hearts of so many especially in a fractured world where division too often dominates day-to-day life. Jackie DeShannon lent innocence, beauty and depth to the lyrics of the poignant song, revealing the poetry and the precious truth within the song's timeless themes.



Ronan Andrews Shares New Single Way To Your Heart Photo
Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'
Emerging Denver artist Ronan Andrews is rapidly gaining a devoted following for his energetic performances and groove-filled, upbeat sound. After the success of his debut EP, Quarter-Life Crisis, which earned recognition from BandWagon Magazine, The Songwriter Diaries, and more, he returns with his dynamic rock anthem on love, 'Way to Your Heart.' Ronan will support the release with a radio edit and music video on Friday, April 28th.
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME Photo
Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME
Frore's new album of Tribal Psybient music, Biome, features a series of simple and powerful percussive forms that become a universal heartbeat, a powerful hand drum beat, and a complex sounding rhythm machine that magically dances along forever
Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy Photo
Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases Tribute To Covenant School Tragedy
Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross has released 'Falling Off the Merry Go Round'.
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases Always Right There Photo
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There'
'Always Right There', a groovy little cha-cha ballad, exploring the r&b side of Mwalim's Brill Building heritage as a songwriter and performer.

