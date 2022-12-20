Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Sell Out Biggest Show Ever at Denver's Ball Arena
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver’s Ball Arena on December 16.
Following an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that included shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Berkeley's Greek Theatre and multiple nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena on December 16.
For Rateliff and the band, the sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show. In addition, the performance featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.
In support of their third studio album The Future, released late last year, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday."
In addition, Rateliff and The Night Sweats will appear on "Austin City Limits" this January 14 for the second time while Rateliff recently sat with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom. Rateliff is also slated to perform with Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Denver's Boettcher Hall on March 3 and 4, celebrating Harry Nilsson's album A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night.
Watch the recap video here:
