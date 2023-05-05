Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Unveil New Song 'Buy My Round'

"Buy My Round," the newly written and recorded track from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, premieres today. The song appears on the band's forthcoming EP, What If I, out on June 2 via Stax. The EP is their first body of work since the acclaimed 2021 album The Future.

"'Buy My Round' is a song about trying to keep a friendship together with someone that keeps pulling away," says Night Sweats bandmember Mark Shusterman. "It's something that had been bouncing around in my head for a while, so I was excited when Nathaniel wanted to help me finish it for this recording. It was great to get to sing together on this one."

Rateliff furthers, "Mark had been playing this one while we were writing for The Future but we never got a chance to dig into it. This is our first big collaboration on a song together and it turned out great."

This past weekend, Rateliff performed at Willie Nelson's star-studded 90th Birthday Celebration at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. As part of the lauded two-day concert event, Rateliff contributed renditions of "A Song for You," "City of New Orleans" and "I Can Get Off on You," which was performed as a duet with Margo Price.

The What If I EP features a selection of unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as the new track "Buy My Round." All songs on the upcoming project were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.-the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House).

In addition, the song "Slow Pace of Time" features Preservation Hall Jazz Band leader and clarinetist Charlie Gabriel. Last month, the group premiered an alternate version of the track "What If I."

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and "Austin City Limits." In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

In addition, Rateliff and the band will hit the road this summer and fall for an extensive run of worldwide dates. The U.S. tour includes multiple shows at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Chicago's The Salt Shed and Minneapolis' Surly Brewing Festival Field as well as appearances at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend, Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Sea Hear Now Festival and more. See below for full tour routing.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Seascape Resort

June 3-Chattanooga, TN-Riverbend Festival

June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival

June 16-Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom-Black Deer Festival

June 18-Landgraaf, The Netherlands-Pinkpop Festival

June 20-Cologne, Germany-Live Music Hall †

June 21-Berlin, Germany-Huxley's Neue Welt †

Jun 23-Vienna, Austria-Arena Wien Open Air †

June 25-Munich, Germany-Backstage Werk †

June 26-Zürich, Switzerland-Kaufleuten †

June 28-Paris, France-Cabaret Sauvage †

June 29-Rotselaar, Belgium-Rock Werchter

July 2-Ferrara, Italy-Comfort Festival

July 3-Milan, Italy-Magnolia Open Air

July 6-Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Festival

July 7-Algés, Portugal-Nos Alive

July 23-Redmond, OR-Fairwell Festival

July 28-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion ‡

July 29-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center For The Arts ‡

July 30-Darien Center, NY-Dairen Lake Amphitheater ‡

August 1-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE §

August 3-Grand Rapids, MI-GLC Live at 20 Monroe §

August 4-Rochester Hills, MI-Meadow Brook Amphitheatre §

August 5-Columbus, OH-KEMBA Live!

August 7-Madison, WI-The Sylvee §

August 9-10-Chicago, IL-The Salt Shed §

August 12-13-Minneapolis, MN-Surly Brewing Festival Field §

August 15-Moorhead, MN-Bluestem Amphitheater §

August 18-19-Missoula, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater ||

August 22-23-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre ||

September 15-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion

September 16-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea Hear Now Festival

September 19-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 20-Newport, KY-MegaCorp Pavilion

September 22-Milwaukee, WI-BMO Pavilion

September 24-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 26-Asheville, NC-ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

September 27-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater #

September 30-Bridgeport, CT-Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1-Ocean City, MD-Oceans Calling Festival

† with William the Conqueror

‡ with Willie Nelson & Family

§ with Thee Sacred Souls

|| with Waxahatchee

# with Sierra Ferrell