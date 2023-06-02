Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Release New EP 'What If I'

What If I, the new five track EP from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, is out now on Stax. The EP marks the band’s first body of work since their acclaimed 2021 album The Future.

The EP features a selection of unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as the new track “Buy My Round.” All songs on the new record are produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B., the production trio of Rateliff, Patrick Meese and James Barone (Beach House).

In addition, the song “Slow Pace of Time” features Preservation Hall Jazz Band leader and clarinetist Charlie Gabriel.

Last night, Rateliff and the band performed the National Anthem at Denver’s Ball Arena to kick off the NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Additionally, the group continue to take their lauded live show on the road this summer and fall for an extensive run of worldwide dates. The U.S. tour includes multiple shows at Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed and Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing Festival Field as well as appearances at the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival and more. See below for full tour routing.

The current run of shows follows a recent performance at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl as well as an appearance at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend at Seascape Resort in Florida.

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “CBS This Morning: Saturday” and “Austin City Limits.” In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of “CBS Sunday Morning” to discuss the band’s rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver’s Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

June 3—Chattanooga, TN—Riverbend Festival

June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 16—Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom—Black Deer Festival

July 23—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

July 28—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion *

July 29—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts *

July 30—Darien Center, NY—Dairen Lake Amphitheater *

August 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE †

August 3—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe †

August 4—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre †

August 5—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!

August 7—Madison, WI—The Sylvee †

August 9-10—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed †

August 12-13—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field †

August 15—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Amphitheater †

August 18-19—Missoula, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater ‡

August 22-23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡

September 15—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion

September 16—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 19—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 20—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion

September 22—Milwaukee, WI—BMO Pavilion

September 24—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 26—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena §

September 27—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater §

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1—Ocean City, MD—Oceans Calling Festival

* with Willie Nelson & Family

† with Thee Sacred Souls

‡ with Waxahatchee

§ with Sierra Ferrell

photo credit: Danny Clinch