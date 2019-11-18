Nathaniel Rateliff Confirms 2020 Tour Dates

In support of a forthcoming solo album, Nathaniel Rateliff returns to his early acoustic days with the And It's Still Alright tour. The show will feature many facets of Rateliff's musicianship-ranging from stripped back moments with just his voice and an acoustic guitar to the accompaniment of a full band. The set list will feature songs from his entire catalog as well as the new album, which will be released via Stax Records early next year. The extensive run of theater shows begins in Minneapolis on March 4 and includes multiple shows at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel and San Francisco's Palace Of Fine Arts, in addition to stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, D.C.'s The Anthem, The Chicago Theatre and the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater. More dates, including performances in the U.K. and Europe, are to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10AM local and are available at nathanielrateliff.com.

Growing up in rural Missouri, Rateliff got his early music education from his family, who performed in the church band in which Rateliff played drums, and his father's record collection. At 19, Rateliff moved to Denver where he spent the next ten years working night shifts at a bottle factory and a trucking company while testing out songs at open-mic nights. Preceding the emergence of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nathaniel released three albums and an EP; Desire and Dissolving Men (2007), In Memory of Loss (2010), Falling Faster Than You Can Run (2013) and Closer EP (2014). The solo releases received critical praise-The New York Times called it, "Pensive, Rousing, Stark, Eloquent...Cash Echoes," while Vanity Fair proclaimed, "We were blown away." Paste furthered, "Rateliff's rich voice and his bandmates' textured harmonies sound like long and comfortable conversations."

In 2015, Rateliff launched Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The band's self-titled debut album was a breakout success-now certified Gold in the U.S., it has sold over a million records worldwide. Their sophomore album Tearing at the Seams was released in March 2018 to widespread acclaim and featured three singles that hit #1 at Triple A Radio ("You Worry Me," "A Little Honey" and "Hey Mama"). Rateliff and the band have appeared on nearly every late-night television program and toured extensively worldwide, playing major festivals and selling out iconic venues including their hometown Red Rocks Amphitheater multiple times.

AND IT'S STILL ALRIGHT TOUR

March 4, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-State Theatre*

March 5, 2020-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater*

March 6, 2020-Chicago, IL-The Chicago Theatre†

March 8, 2020-Toronto, ON-Roy Thomson Hall*

March 10, 2020-Boston, MA-Orpheum Theatre*

March 14, 2020-Washington DC-The Anthem‡

March 16, 2020-Pittsburgh, PA-Byham Theater‡

March 17, 2020-Indianapolis, IN-Old National Centre‡

March 19, 2020-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre‡

March 20, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡

March 21, 2020-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle‡

April 2, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel§

April 3, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre At The Ace Hotel§

April 4, 2020-San Francisco, CA-Palace Of Fine Arts§

April 5, 2020-San Francisco, CA-Palace Of Fine Arts§

August 26, 2020-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

*with Courtney Marie Andrews

†with Damien Jurado

‡with Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen

§with The Still Tide

**with Kevin Morby

ADDITIONAL NATHANIEL RATELIFF DATES

November 23, 2019-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena (The Last Waltz-An All-Star Celebration of The Band's Historic Farewell Concert)*

December 10, 2019-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre (WFUV Holiday Cheer)*

December 13, 2019-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom (10th annual holiday shows)†‡

December 14, 2019-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom (10th annual holiday shows)†‡

*Nathaniel Rateliff solo

†Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

‡with Mavis Staples

Photo credit: Rett Rogers





