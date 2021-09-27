Natalie Weiss Announces Cover of Demi Lovato's 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore'

Natalie Weiss has announced the release of her new cover of Demi Lovato's "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore", out Thursday, September 30, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The track is available for pre-save here.

The track is also set to drop with a new music video, which will premiere on Weiss' YouTube channel on Thursday.

Natalie Weiss most recently appeared in the off-Broadway production of Emojiland. Natalie has gained an international following from her performance and coaching videos as well as her web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs". Broadway: Everyday Rapture (u/s Menonettes). National Tours: Les Miserables (swing), Wicked (ensemble-u/s Elphaba). Regional: Ghost (Molly), Chess (Florence), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). She can be heard on the recordings of The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, The Incredibles 2, and various new musical theatre composers' albums. American Idol Season 4. BFA Penn State.