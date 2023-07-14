NYC's The American Relics 'My Impala' Music Video Breaks 150,000 Views

Learn more about the band and their hit single.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

NYC's The American Relics 'My Impala' Music Video Breaks 150,000 Views

THE AMERICAN RELICS newly released music video for the hit single "My Impala" has gone viral and broken 150,000 views. The new single is also available worldwide on Tribeca Records.

THE AMERICAN RELICS are a new band comprised of world-class musicians that have come together to share in the experience of particular related musical concepts, which are: to bring by way of original music the sounds and feel of not only wonderful music eras gone by, but new music created with the analog-sounding past melodic and production values that so many music listeners miss nowadays. THE AMERICAN RELICS' individual members were all players in the music world in the past, are in the present, and will continue to be in the future.

Lead singer, guitarist and main songwriter John Gitano considers himself fortunate to have been around the music of the late '60s. Having written a barrage of songs (in the hundreds), he considers his band "an ensemble of musicians that have come together to share in the experience of particular related music concepts, which are, playing music with great influences of melody, analog-sounding recording production, harmony and other influences from specifically the 1960s-70s era, as well as other eras."

Adrienne Dugger is an amazing vocalist that has been an influential presence in the world of opera, and has performed for 25 years all over the planet, singing as lead soprano in many different roles. Some of her credits include title-role performances at the Metropolitan Opera of New York, and in the acclaimed Bayreuth Festival in Germany, a cultural and artistic high-water mark in the opera world. She is a huge fan of rock 'n' roll history and is a multi-octave talent who contributes much to the band.

Other members include Nelson Montana, a multi-instrumentalist who also produces, arranges, performs and teaches his craft. He has worked with artists that include Nile Rodgers, Steve Winwood, Kim Sozzi, Bo Diddly, and a host of others. Ian Zane on bass has worked and performed with artists including John Dawson of The New Riders of the Purple Sage, who have toured with The Grateful Dead. Josh Salant has great knowledge of sound engineering and drums, and Joni Ernst is a songwriter in addition to being an outstanding keyboardist. The band's roster has recently expanded to include Neal Lazar, who adds a primarily jazz- oriented guitar style (along with his good old rock-n-roll style) that fits interestingly with the pop, rock and retro rock sound of THE AMERICAN RELICS. Patty Jarman, another additional new member, has retained the personal style, plays the guitar, and projects the wide-eyed innocence vocally that was all once prevalent in the late 60's-early '70's. A beautiful living reminder of a pivotal era in our history. Also, the vocal blend of her and Adrienne, the professional opera singer, is a sound to behold.

THE AMERICAN RELICS in essence are much more than just another band, but a team of equals composed of great musicians with some of the most authentic and truthful songs of yesterday which they have catapulted into today, and into the future. John Gitano has a way of using innocence and vulnerability within his lyrics. His lyrics are open for wounding, but also for pleasure. It is difficult to have ideas and very hard to put yourself out there, however THE AMERICAN RELICS succeed with flying colors . . .

Watch the "My Impala" music video here:

The official website for THE AMERICAN RELICS may be found at https://www.theamericanrelics.com



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Trevor Hall Releases New Song Shake It Out Ahead of Forthcoming Album Photo
Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between marks the start of a new era for musician Trevor Hall. His new album is set for release on Hall’s own 3 Rivers Label, the highly-anticipated record delivers a future-folk masterpiece anchored in Hall’s beloved style, while simultaneously bringing a refreshing new sound to the forefront.

2
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urbans Youll Think of Me Photo
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'

Amazon Music Canada released a new Amazon Music Original, a cover of Keith Urban’s “You’ll Think of Me” from Madeline Merlo, a rising country singer-songwriter and the winner of NBC’s reality competition TV series Songland. Amazon Music Canada also recently championed Merlo as a 2023 “Artist To Watch.” 

3
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single Texas Again Photo
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'

The Texas-born and now Colorado-based duo Bonnie & Taylor Sims have released a beautiful ode to their home state of Texas,” Texas Again,” the second single off of their forthcoming self-titled debut album. The two met at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas in the music program and have been together as partners in life and music ever since. 

4
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track Aint Doin Jack Photo
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Ross was inspired to transform “Ain’t Doin’ Jack” to an upbeat country-rock anthem once he was invited to join acclaimed rock band, Nickelback, on tour this summer. Appealing to fans of both genres, the Nashville-recorded song is tailor-made for his energetic live performance, and Ross kicks off the party with the track each night on tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MJ THE MUSICAL
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT