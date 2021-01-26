Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYC's HeIsTheArtist Releases Instrumental EDM Single 'SnakeCharmer'

"Snake Charmer" is a chilled-out, Egyptian-infused instrumental EDM track that no one saw coming, released on January 12, 2021.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Since making his debut as "HeIsTheArtist" in early 2020, the prolific singer-songwriter and performer formerly known as Leemann Bassey has been enjoying unprecedented success. Inspired by the sermons of Bishop T.D. Jakes, HITA is a neo-soul, r&b artist with a Christian message. His single, "Boom (Remastered)" hit #1 on the Christian iTunes charts in South Africa, followed by a #1 Jazz iTunes single, "Sometimes/I Want You Around." In addition to the #1 sales chart positions, HITA is fast approaching 200K Spotify streams across his catalog...a pretty impressive feat to pull off in less than one year.

Now, HeIsTheArtist is surprising fans with a completely different release for his new single. "Snake Charmer" is a chilled-out, Egyptian-infused instrumental EDM track that no one saw coming. Released on January 12, 2021, this stand-alone single release will set the tone for upcoming middle eastern-inspired Christian music from HeIsTheArtist.

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Po2shPogRSU.

Heistheartist (He Is The Artist) is an American Christian singer-songwriter from Central Islip, NY. Formerly a secular neo-soul singer signed to "Bentley Records" under his biological name "LeeMann Bassey," Heistheartist discovered that his true calling was with the Lord after hearing an inspiring sermon by TD Jakes online one day. That day he was inspired to teach the world about the Lord, like TD Jakes did with his Sermon, but through music.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Website - https://artistecard.com/HeIsTheArtist
https://songwhip.com/heistheartist/the-snake-charmer


