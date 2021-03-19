NYC Jazz Duo Sweet Megg And Ricky Alexander Bring The '20's Back To 2020 With New Single

New York City-based jazz vocalist Sweet Megg (Meaghan Farrell) and saxophone/clarinet extraordinaire Ricky Alexander revive the 1920s with their refreshing take on the classic song "My Honey's Lovin Arms," which premieres today. The song is the first single from the duo's upcoming album, I'm in Love Again, out on Turtle Bay Records on June 11th.

The album is a delightful compilation of '20s and '30s jazz songs. Other tracks include "Foolin' Myself," (first released by Billie Holiday), Duke Ellington's "I Got It Bad (and That Ain't Good)" and "Last Night on the Back Porch" from the 1920s Broadway revue George White's Scandal.

The duo have performed together in NYC since 2014. Each artist also toured internationally with their own bands. When the pandemic hit, they decided what better time to record than when artists were in need of work.

"My Honey's Lovin Arms" was written nearly a century ago by Joseph Meyer and Herman Ruby in 1922. Considered one of the Great American Songbook classics, the song has been recorded by Bing Crosby, Benny Goodman and Barbra Streisand among many others.

On recording the single, Sweet Megg says "I was worried I couldn't do enough with the melody to make it interesting but everyone pushed me to trust in the melody, the harmony, the band, and my own singing...this tune went from the one I was sure would be boring to my favorite track!"

Ricky Alexander was more familiar with the instrumental version of the tune. He had to convince his counterpart that the song was worth recording. He says "When Megg first heard the song, she was concerned that the lyrics were dated and too cute. I knew when she heard our band play it in a stomping Chicago-style that she would come around -- and she knocked it out of the park!"

LISTEN HERE

Sweet Megg is a jazz artist who began her training in Paris before moving to New York City to pursue jazz more seriously with her band, The Wayfarers. Mona's jazz bar in the East Village connected her with saxophonist Ricky Alexander, the bandleader for The Early Bird Jazz Band. After performing together for six years, the duo was encouraged by record producer/label owner Scott Asen to record an album together.

Be sure to catch the charming single by Sweet Megg and Ricky Alexander, "My Honey's Lovin Arms," on all digital platforms.

Want more revived '20's and '30s classics by this talented duo? Look out for their new album, I'm in Love Again, on June 11th on Turtle Bay Records.

For more info, visit the websites for Sweet Megg, Ricky Alexander and Turtle Bay Records.