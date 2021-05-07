NYC-Based Pop Artist Theresa Releases New Single 'Level Up'

Spring has always been synonymous to hope, renewal or an awakening to newfound possibilities. Living by the powerful motto "our dreams do not expire," New York City-based pop artist Theresa has an uplifting message to share with the world in her new single "Level Up."

When asked about her inspiration for writing the song, Theresa says: "I wrote "Level Up" as an anthem to myself to NOT give up. I needed to find inspiration from within to keep on going to pursue my dreams of becoming a successful pop artist and songwriter. At 41 years old, I am juggling a full time advertising music career with trying to write, produce and promote my own music PLUS I've got all the other stuff that we have on all our plates. Life can be hard and following our dreams is not easy. But I know if I continue to work my ass off and "Level Up" a little bit everyday, I will achieve what I've set myself out to do!"

Theresa's dynamic vocals, paired with a commanding beat, sets an exhilarating tone while simultaneously reminding us all that even our wildest dreams are achievable. Marketing maven by day, pop star by night, this quadragenarian shows no signs of slowing down.

Give "Level Up" a listen below. For more information on Theresa, visit her website, follow her on Instagram, give her a like on Facebook or follow her on Twitter.

Listen to "Level Up":