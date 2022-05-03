NIN3S Releases Debut Album 'Hopeyard'

NIN3S shares his full album 'Hopeyard' which comes out today on Dorado Records with the moody alt-soul focus track, 'The Tunnel' featuring Irvin Suave.

'The Tunnel' features Nigerian vocalist-songwriter-producer, Irvin Suave who brings an RnB-gospel tinge to proceedings. Known for his startlingly beautiful alt-soul falsetto and reflective lyrics, 'The Tunnel' sees Suave tell a story of seeking an escape from pain and loneliness. Hiss melancholy lyrics and brooding delivery is like a confessional, wrapped by NIN3S slick production, with jazz inflected instrumentation, atmospheric synth and beats, and a melody so immediate, it's sure to stay with the listener.

The beautifully shot video for 'The Tunnel' is a powerful visualisation of Suave's lyrics, directed by Spanish filmmakers Fernando Mascaro and Marta Barrios. We see a protagonist in the depths of despair and loneliness, struggling against himself, smashing his metaphorical demons and obstacles and yearning for his family. We finally see him full of hope, trying to drive away out of his darkness, will he make it?

NIN3S (pronounced 'Nines') releases 'Hopeyard' in response to the emptiness he felt through endless touring and self-searching through his time in lockdown. In evidence is his deep love of the piano which he places at its heart. His desire to reconnect with his classical roots sees NIN3S combining the acoustic with the electronic to create jazzy broken beats and bewitching melodies.

Originally from Spain and now residing in the US, classically trained pianist NIN3S sheds his skin as successful house DJ Uner who has won over 10 awards as an international producer/artist and numerous accolades including Best Newcomer at the Ibiza DJ Awards. The enigmatic studio wizard, composer, arranger and songwriter, NIN3S strips away years of progressive house sounds to present 'Hopeyard', an ever evolving, cinematic journey of jazz electronica, mesmerising beats and elements of neo classical experimentation.

Last year's debut single 'So Far So Close' was a sonic masterpiece, and the follow-up 'Adeve' an odyssey of jazz electronica featuring the jazz brass of featured artist Teal Jazz (a Cuban artist who has collaborated with Chucho Valdes, Pat Metheny, Pablo Alboran) with spacey synths, melancholic piano and relentlessly grooving drums.

Third single was the epic, emotive anthem 'Khokhoba', featuring the heart-drenched vocals of South African Xhosa vocalist, writer, poet and musician Toshi Tikolo, who has worked with some of most credible names in electronic music including Black Coffee and David Morales and listed in Mixmag's 'Top 17 African Women Shaping Dance Music'. The album is bookended by the dazzling, delicate piano piece 'Devil's Hopyard'.

