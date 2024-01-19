Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of 'Behind'

He is currently working on finishing a 6x Track EP for release later this year and doing a US & UK tour later this month and in to March.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of 'Behind'

Myles Smith records special acoustic session of ‘Behind'. He is a 25 year old singer-songwriter from Luton and now based in London.

He began posting covers regularly on TikTok in August of 2020, with an Amber Run cover reaching over 1.4M views in 2022. Early in 2022, his TikTok cover of The Neighbourhood's ‘Sweater Weather' went viral, which lead to a full length release on DSPs (12M global streams on Spotify to date)!

He then began teasing original songs My Home, Solo and Behind last year and within 3x Months has already delivered 50M global streams on Spotify alone!! Solo has delivered over 21M global streams on Spotify alone, and Myles released the Solo Official Video in Dec last year.

Outside of music, when he graduated he did a post about the lack of diversity in the workplace and attracted attention from huge companies. He now owns a diversity, equality and inclusion company with his sister and works with companies like Deloitte and E&Y.

He is currently working on finishing a 6x Track EP for release later this year and doing a US & UK tour later this month and in to March.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Alex Sampson Releases Debut EP Blurry Vision Photo
Alex Sampson Releases Debut EP 'Blurry Vision'

Following a breakout year, buzzing singer, songwriter, and vocal powerhouse Alex Sampson ignites 2024 with his anxiously awaited debut Blurry Vision EP out today via Warner Records. This emotionally charged body of work opens on a confessional note with “The Girl Who Cried Love.”

2
Benson Boone Holds Onto Beautiful Things With New Single Photo
Benson Boone Holds Onto 'Beautiful Things' With New Single

Benson has been stirring up anticipation from audiences worldwide ahead of the song's release with his viral teasers, amassing over 130 million views across TikTok and Instagram. The song's soulful verses and powerful chorus entwine with Boone's raw, emotive vocals to create a new highlight for the rising star.

3
Fatboy Slim Announces Best Of Remixes EP & Enlists Bruno Martini Photo
Fatboy Slim Announces 'Best Of Remixes EP' & Enlists Bruno Martini

A titan of electronic music, with over a billion streams on Spotify and past collaborators including Timbaland and Katy Perry, producer, DJ, multi-instrumentalist and platinum artist Bruno Martini knows a thing or two about delivering a hit. Stepping up with the goods on the ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat', Martini leans in hard to the big room.

4
Grace Power Brings Her Intimate Vulnerability In Water Worship Pray Photo
Grace Power Brings Her Intimate Vulnerability In 'Water Worship Pray'

The song explores the complexities of relationships and features hauntingly beautiful production with church-inspired elements. Grace's intimate vulnerability and captivating soundscapes have earned her recognition on Tidal's Pop Rising. Don't miss this enchanting release from a rising star.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music VideoVideo: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music Video
Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'
The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'
Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON