Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of 'Behind'

Myles Smith records special acoustic session of ‘Behind'. He is a 25 year old singer-songwriter from Luton and now based in London.

He began posting covers regularly on TikTok in August of 2020, with an Amber Run cover reaching over 1.4M views in 2022. Early in 2022, his TikTok cover of The Neighbourhood's ‘Sweater Weather' went viral, which lead to a full length release on DSPs (12M global streams on Spotify to date)!

He then began teasing original songs My Home, Solo and Behind last year and within 3x Months has already delivered 50M global streams on Spotify alone!! Solo has delivered over 21M global streams on Spotify alone, and Myles released the Solo Official Video in Dec last year.

Outside of music, when he graduated he did a post about the lack of diversity in the workplace and attracted attention from huge companies. He now owns a diversity, equality and inclusion company with his sister and works with companies like Deloitte and E&Y.

He is currently working on finishing a 6x Track EP for release later this year and doing a US & UK tour later this month and in to March.