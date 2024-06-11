Myles Kennedy To Release Third Solo Album, 'The Art Of Letting Go'

The album is scheduled for release on October 11, 2024.
Keeping the tradition of releasing new music every three years alive, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy – known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators – is back with his third solo album, The Art Of Letting Go.
The album marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024, and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations HERE.
From the opening guitar riff of the title track “The Art Of Letting Go” to the haunting melody of album closer “How The Story Ends,” Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like “Mr. Downside,” “Miss You When You’re Gone,” and “Saving Face” showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles’ projects. The debut single - currently impacting radio around the globe from The Art Of Letting Go - is the upbeat rocker “Say What You Will.” The song is now available via all DSPs and fans can save it here:
The music video was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show.
1) The Art Of Letting Go
2) Say What You Will
3) Mr. Downside
4) Miss You When You’re Gone
5) Behind The Veil
6) Saving Face
7) Eternal Lullaby
8) Nothing More To Gain
9) Dead To Rights
10) How The Story Ends
As a prolific songwriter, powerhouse vocalist, and proficient guitar player, Myles Kennedy tunes into the rhythm of his surroundings and goes with the flow. Fronting Alter Bridge, his soaring vocals, open-hearted lyrics, and airtight riffs have fueled the group’s global impact as a gold-certified, arena-filling force of nature over two decades-plus. On the microphone for Slash and The Conspirators, his towering range has consistently stunned audiences since 2010. Becoming a celebrated collaborator, he’s the rare presence just as comfortable on a track with Disturbed, Halestorm, and Sevendust as he is with Gov’t Mule and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. It’s why he’s generated over 1 billion cumulative streams, earned gold and platinum certifications worldwide, uplifted countless fans, and KERRANG! christened him “one of rock’s finest vocalists.” It’s also why he’s carved out his own lane. 2021 saw him deliver his acclaimed sophomore opus, The Ides of March. It impressively notched a total of four #1 debuts across three countries, toppling the Billboard US Top Current Hard Music Chart, the UK Official Rock & Metal Chart and Official Independent Album Chart, and Canada’s Hard Music Albums Chart. Beyond generating 10 million-plus streams, it incited unanimous critical applause from American Songwriter, Guitar.com, LoudWire, Guitar World, and more. RIFF hailed it as “a fantastic and must-listen record,” while Classic Rock Magazine awarded it “4.5-out-of-5 stars,” going on to attest, “The Ides of March confirms Myles Kennedy as a musical powerhouse.”With two solo efforts under his belt and sold out headline tours in the rearview, a sense of keenly honed intuition guides his third full-length LP, The Art of Letting Go [Napalm Records], led by the single “Say What You Will.”
Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann
