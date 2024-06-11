Myles Kennedy To Release Third Solo Album, 'The Art Of Letting Go'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Keeping the tradition of releasing new music every three years alive, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy – known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators – is back with his third solo album, The Art Of Letting Go.

The album marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024, and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations HERE.

From the opening guitar riff of the title track “The Art Of Letting Go” to the haunting melody of album closer “How The Story Ends,” Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like “Mr. Downside,” “Miss You When You’re Gone,” and “Saving Face” showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles’ projects. The debut single - currently impacting radio around the globe from The Art Of Letting Go - is the upbeat rocker “Say What You Will.” The song is now available via all DSPs and fans can save it here:

The music video was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show.

The track listing for The Art Of Letting Go:

1) The Art Of Letting Go

2) Say What You Will

3) Mr. Downside

4) Miss You When You’re Gone

5) Behind The Veil

6) Saving Face

7) Eternal Lullaby

8) Nothing More To Gain

9) Dead To Rights

10) How The Story Ends

To celebrate the release of The Art Of Letting Go, Myles Kennedy and his trio will be hitting the road in support of the new album. A 6-date UK run with support from Devin Townsend recently went on sale for November and December. 20 more newly announced dates are being added to The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024 all across Europe starting in October. The additional European dates will feature support from Black River Delta and Cardinal Black. The band will also be bringing the tour to North America with dates set for January and February 2025. The 2025 dates will feature special guest Tim Montana. More information on all shows including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found at https://myleskennedy.com.

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024 Sunday, October 27, 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan ^ Monday, October 28, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset ^ Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Valand ^ Friday, November 1, 2024 – Stockholm. SE – Debaser ^ Saturday, November 2, 2024 – Oslo, NO – John Dee ^ Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater ^ Thursday, November 7, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Club Progresja ^ Friday, November 8, 2024 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis ^ Sunday, November 10, 2024 – Budapest, HU – Akvarium Klub ^ Monday, November 11, 2024 – Vienna, AT – Arena ^ Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz ^ Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^ Saturday, November 16, 2024 – Munich, DE – Technikum ^ Sunday, November 17, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal ^ Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom + Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – 013 + Friday, November 22, 2024 – Cologne, DE – Kantine + Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage + Monday, November 25, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 # Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Academy # Friday, November 29, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City # Saturday, November 30, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham # Monday, December 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union # Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town # Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Dublin, IE – The Academy + Friday, December 6, 2024 – Belfast, IE – Limelight + ^ with special guest Black River Delta + with special guest Cardinal Black # Previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go North American Tour 2025 Friday, January 17, 2025 - Joliet, IL - The Forge * Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater * Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop * Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall * Friday, January 24, 2025 - Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre * Monday, January 27, 2025 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall * Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony * Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage * Friday, January 31, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre * Sunday, February 02, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl * Monday, February 03, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse * Wednesday, February 05, 2025 - Destin, FL - Club LA * Friday, February 07, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center * Saturday, February 08, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall * Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall * Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Denver, CO - Summit * Friday, February 14, 2025 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater * Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre * Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades * Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune * Friday, February 21, 2025 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory * * with Special Guest Tim Montana

About Myles Kennedy

As a prolific songwriter, powerhouse vocalist, and proficient guitar player, Myles Kennedy tunes into the rhythm of his surroundings and goes with the flow. Fronting Alter Bridge, his soaring vocals, open-hearted lyrics, and airtight riffs have fueled the group’s global impact as a gold-certified, arena-filling force of nature over two decades-plus. On the microphone for Slash and The Conspirators, his towering range has consistently stunned audiences since 2010. Becoming a celebrated collaborator, he’s the rare presence just as comfortable on a track with Disturbed, Halestorm, and Sevendust as he is with Gov’t Mule and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. It’s why he’s generated over 1 billion cumulative streams, earned gold and platinum certifications worldwide, uplifted countless fans, and KERRANG! christened him “one of rock’s finest vocalists.” It’s also why he’s carved out his own lane. 2021 saw him deliver his acclaimed sophomore opus, The Ides of March. It impressively notched a total of four #1 debuts across three countries, toppling the Billboard US Top Current Hard Music Chart, the UK Official Rock & Metal Chart and Official Independent Album Chart, and Canada’s Hard Music Albums Chart. Beyond generating 10 million-plus streams, it incited unanimous critical applause from American Songwriter, Guitar.com, LoudWire, Guitar World, and more. RIFF hailed it as “a fantastic and must-listen record,” while Classic Rock Magazine awarded it “4.5-out-of-5 stars,” going on to attest, “The Ides of March confirms Myles Kennedy as a musical powerhouse.”With two solo efforts under his belt and sold out headline tours in the rearview, a sense of keenly honed intuition guides his third full-length LP, The Art of Letting Go [Napalm Records], led by the single “Say What You Will.”

Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann

Comments