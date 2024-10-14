Mxmtoon Shares New Single 'rain' From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer-songwriter mxmtoon treats listeners to new single “rain.” The song will feature on her upcoming third album, liminal space, out everywhere November 1st via AWAL. A mellow, delicate track driven by precisely layered vocals and acoustic strumming, “rain” explores the bittersweet feeling of change and yearning for what you don’t have. The stripped-back instrumentation allows mxmtoon’s vulnerable lyrics to truly shine as she muses, “I said I’d go back home, but I don’t really know where to go.”

On the track, mxmtoon shares, "I thought I would live my whole life in California until I moved to New York in 2020. Four years later I was hit with deciding if I wanted to move back to my hometown, and initially I thought I would. ‘rain’ was about navigating the feeling of not being ready to give up what you just discovered. When I moved to the east coast my world expanded in ways I never expected to happen. Living in a different state was terrifying but it challenged me to grow and learn in so many ways that I never anticipated. I became a new person, and the idea of moving back to the west coast felt like sacrificing a version of myself I’d grown to love. It’s easy for people to romanticize what they don’t have, and no matter where I am in the world I’ll always miss the idea of a different place. If I was in California I’d always miss New York, if I was in New York I’d always miss California, and the cycle repeats."

liminal space sees mxmtoon further stepping into the signature confessional songwriting that has earned her millions of listeners and devoted fans across the globe. Exploring themes like the uncertainty of growing up, all through a carefully-crafted indie-pop lens, liminal space is proving to be mxmtoon’s most introspective project thus far.

Furthermore, the album was also a chance for mxmtoon to work exclusively with an all-female team of producers, writers, engineers, and even in the wider creative visual process working with female photographers and designers including visual artist KangHee Kim For mxmtoon, having an all-female creative team made the process of reckoning with these decisions much more impactful. “‘liminal space’ is an album for people struggling to understand agency, who bathe in the bittersweet and lose themselves wandering in their own endless hallway with no ending.”

mxmtoon first gave fans a taste of the forthcoming album with single “i hate texas” in August: a fiddle-laced track co-written with underscores about a post-breakup escape fantasy. The second single “the situation (feat. Kero Kero Bonito)” was released last month The track is a reflective, existential track masqueraded as an upbeat pop anthem, a clever commentary on feeling like you’re past your prime. The two songs gave fans a small yet diverse taste of what they can expect from the upcoming record: reflective tracks with clever lyricism wrapped in stunning melodies.

mxmtoon will close out the year with a performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City in November. In February, she will bring liminal space to life on an expansive 27-date headlining tour across North America. The tour sees her stopping in major markets including Los Angeles and New York and hitting cities all across the United States and Canada. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

mxmtoon LIVE

11/15 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

2/18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

2/19 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

2/21 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

2/22 -Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

2/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

2/26 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

2/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

3/4 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater Pomona

3/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3/7 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

3/8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/10 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3/11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

3/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

3/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

3/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

3/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

3/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3/28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

3/29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

3/31 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

4/2 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

4/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Photo credit: Bảo Ngô

