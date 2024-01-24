Musician And Activist Sona Jobarteh Embarks On North American Tour February-March 2024

Blues legend Taj Mahal shares the bill with her for several stops in February and March.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Musician And Activist Sona Jobarteh Embarks On North American Tour February-March 2024

Internationally renowned as the world's first female professional Kora virtuoso, Sona Jobarteh returns to North America this winter and spring for a tour that will take her from coast-to-coast.  Blues legend Taj Mahal shares the bill with her for several stops in February and March.  For tickets and information about the tour, visit sonajobarteh.com

Born into a Griot family from the Gambia, a tradition that dates back seven centuries, Sona is a living archive of the Gambian people. Her music is uniquely poised between the preservation of her rich cultural heritage and an accessible, modern style that relates to the current era and to audiences from all over the world. While fronting her electric Afropop band, she sings about cultural identity, gender, love, and respect.   

Sona sings in Mandinka, a traditional language spoken by one of Gambia' many ethnic groups, rather than in English, which would be expected to garner more commercial success. Yet her debut album in 2011 was a surprise hit both internationally and in Gambia. In a New York Times profile, she said “It makes Africans feel something, to see that someone is being respected to sing in their own language, dress in their own clothes, play their own music,” she said. “That is a message not just for Gambians — it's for the whole African continent.” 

Sona's most recent release Badinyaa Kumo is a musical manifesto expressing her vision of empowering women, children, artists and African societies to effect positive change. Showcasing  her skills as an innovative composer and multi-instrumentalist, the album also includes guest appearances by renowned World Music artists such as the Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour, Malian kora master Ballaké Sissoko, and American saxophonist Kirk Whalum. The album has well over 6 million streams on Spotify and over 23 million views on YouTube, and led to a feature about Sona on CBS' 60 Minutes. 

At the heart of Sona's success as an artist is her dedication to humanitarian activism in the areas of social development and educational reform on the continent of Africa. Badinyaa Kummo, named one of the “10 Best Album of the Year” by Songlines Magazine, was released more than a decade after her debut solo recording.  During that time she was bringing her broader mission, that aligns with her role of a griot, to reality.. 

In 2015, she founded The Gambia Academy, the first institution in the country to educate young Africans in their culture, traditions, and history seamlessly alongside their everyday academic education. Sona says “Education is a vital foundation block in changing mind-sets, which in turn determines the degree of success of a nation in its journey towards self-determination, self-dependence, self-governance, and economic self-sustainability. 

Since founding The Gambia Academy, Sona has become a highly sought after speaker on education reform and advocate for "replacing the existing Euro-centric education framework, which historically has marginalized and disempowered young Africans, with curriculum and teaching methods that develop engagement, agency, critical thinking, self-determination, tenacity and excellence within students.” 

She has lectured and held university residencies in Africa and across the United States and Europe. In 2023,  Sona received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee School of Music, joining an elite list of other famous honorees, including Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Sting, and Herbie Hancock. 

2024 Winter/Spring North American Tour 

February 22  Santa Barbara, CA with Taj Mahal 
UC Santa Barbara Campbell Hall 

February 23 Los Angeles, CA with Taj Mahal 
Cal State, Los Angeles Luckman Fine Arts Center 

February 24  San Luis Obispo CA with Taj Mahal 
Performing Arts Center 

February 25 Palm Springs, CA with Taj Mahal 
Palm Springs International Jazz Festival 

February 26 Mesa, AZ with Taj Mahal 
Ikeda Theatre, Mesa Arts Center   

February 27  Tucson, AZ with Taj Mahal 
Fox Tucson Theatre 

February 28 Albuquerque, NM 
The Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall and Saloon 

March 1 Santa Fe, NM with Taj Mahal 
Lensic Theatre 

March 2  Colorado Springs, CO with Taj Mahal 
Pikes Peak Center 

March 3 Denver, CO with Taj Mahal 
Paramount Theatre  

March 5 Ridgefield, CT with Taj Mahal 
Ridgefield Playhouse 

March 6 Portsmouth, NH with Taj Mahal 
The Music Hall 

March  7 Albany, NY with Taj Mahal 
The Hart Theatre at The Egg 

March 8 Montreal, QC  
Le National 

March 9 Toronto, ON with Taj Mahal 
Koerner Hall at The Royal Conservatory of Music 

March 10 Ottawa, ON with Taj Mahal 
National Arts Centre 

March 30 Boston MA 
Somerville Theatre 

April 3 New York, NY 
Sony Hall 

April 4 New Haven, CT 
International Festival of Arts & Ideas 

April 5 Wilmington DE 
Arden Gild Hall 

April 7 Bethesda, MD 
The Music Center at Strathmore 

April 9 Northampton, MA 
BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity 

April 11 Kennett Square, PA 
Longwood Gardens Ballroom 

April 13 Norlina, NC 
Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard 

April 17 Kalispell, MT 
Wachholz College Center 

April 20 Hamilton, MT
Bitterroot Performing Arts 

Additional dates to be announced 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Greta Van Fleet Share The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A) Photo
Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'

The reimagined version of the song, off their GRAMMY-nominated third studio album, was performed and filmed at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN. The video, directed by Steven Lester, is the first in a series of songs including “Meeting The Master,” “The Falling Sky,” “Sacred The Thread,” and “Farewell For Now” tracked by the band at the studio.

2
Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership Photo
Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership

Yot Club is the indie pop project of Ryan Kaiser, born in Mississippi, and currently living in Brooklyn. Amuse has been working with Yot Club since 2021 when they licensed his viral hit “YKWIM?”. After three years, the track is a multi-platinum certified single in the U.S., has reached Platinum status in Canada and Australia, and Silver in the UK.

3
Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Return Photo
Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Return

‘Livin' at Night' was recorded at Hothouse Audio (Franz Ferdinand, Jet) with Jez Giddings (Clowns, Kingswood) and mastered by Tony “Jack the Bear” Mantz at Deluxe Mastering, marking the return of the friendly neighbourhood punks after four years without new music. The single continues their tradition of delivering raucous rock party anthems.

4
Bad Tuner Releases New Single 24 Hours Photo
Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'

“24 hours” reimagines The Chemical Brothers with a restless rhythmic knock that splits the difference between gritty 90s East Coast hip-hop and the resurgent lo-fi house scene. The frenzy of booming breakbeats and the track's visceral wall of sound translates to the mind and body as would 200mg of caffeine. It's a genuine rush. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'
Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since PartnershipIndie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership
Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited ReturnAustralian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited Return
Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO