Music Education App Trala Partners With Superstar Violinist Joshua Bell

Trala, a tech-powered music education app designed to make learning the violin accessible to all, announces an ongoing partnership with the GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell. To celebrate this dynamic partnership, Bell will perform at Trala's NYC Conference at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music on September 29. Bell is represented by Park Avenue Artists (PAA), which facilitated Bell's partnership with Trala. PAA will act as a strategic advisor and partner alongside Bell and Trala to further Trala's mission and develop its curriculum.

Over the past 3 years, Trala has received 400,000+ downloads, students in 193 countries, and funding from the CEOs of LinkedIn and Duolingo. The majority of Trala's students are adults, many of whom are learning violin for the first time. When students download Trala, they're matched with the best violin teacher for their age, skill level, and unique goals. In between online private lessons, students receive instant feedback on how they sound - namely pitch and rhythm - through proprietary signal processing invented by Trala's co-founders. Trala students also have access to the world's largest library of violin videos and exercises, group classes and performances, and interactive sheet music. In addition to shaping Trala's curriculum and student experience, Bell is recording a series of behind-the-scenes videos while he's on tour to share his advice and inspiration with Trala students.

As an ongoing advisor to Trala, Bell sets the standard for education at Trala and ensures that students have access to the highest quality violin curriculum in the world. "For most violinists, mentorship from Joshua would be an experience you never forget. As part of our mission of accessibility, we want to bring that experience to every single Trala student," says Trala CEO and Co-founder Sam Walder.

Trala and Bell are combining their passions for accessible education to teach this next generation of violinists. "Thanks to Trala, the future of music education is brighter than ever," says Bell. "I am so excited to be teaming up with Trala to help bring the joy of music making to students young and old, in all corners of the world."

About Trala

Trala's mission is to make world-class music education accessible to all. To join the Trala School of Music, download the Trala app from the Google Play or App Store. For more information about Trala, visit trala.com.

About Joshua Bell

With a career spanning almost four decades, GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated artists of his era. Having performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, Bell continues to maintain engagements as soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor and Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

About Park Avenue Artists

Park Avenue Artists is a company of wide-ranging individuals, tastes, and artistic pursuits. From managing GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artists, to creating virtual instrument software, Park Avenue Artists extends artist management, production, and intellectual property beyond their traditional scope.