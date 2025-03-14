Multi-Platinum Band AJR Sets 'Somewhere In The Sky Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum chart-topping band AJR has announced their highly anticipated "Somewhere in the Sky Tour" for 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on July 20 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, making stops in Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, New York, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on October 4.

After a breakthrough arena-headlining run with The Maybe Man Tour, AJR is hitting the road again for a special summer concert experience—this time with several of their favorite artists. “There’s something magical about outdoor shows, whether it’s festivals or our own headlining gigs," AJR remarked. “We’ve been missing that connection with our fans, so we pulled together a bunch of our friends into a great lineup, created some new cool effects, and found the perfect excuse to get back out there!”

The tour will feature fan-favorite hits like “Bang!,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” and “Weak,” along with music from their latest album, The Maybe Man.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale (details below) beginning on Monday, March 17th. Fans can sign up for the artist presale now via here. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 21st at 10am local time here.

Citi is the official card of the AJR: Somewhere in the Sky tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, March 17 at 11am ET until Thursday, March 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet & greets and individual photo ops with Jack & Ryan from AJR, masterclass production workshop and Q&A with Ryan Met, and dodgeball with the band. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

TOUR DATES:

Sat-Jul-20-25 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *=~+

Tue-Jul-22-25 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre =~+

Thu-Jul-24-25 - Denver, CO - Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre ^=~+

Sat-Jul-26-25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *!~+

Sun-Jul-27-25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre !=~+

Tue-Jul-29-25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre $=~+

Thu-Jul-31-25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center $=~+

Sat-Aug-02-25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion $=~>

Mon-Aug-04-25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $=~>

Wed-Aug-06-25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion $=~+

Fri-Aug-08-25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater <$~+

Sat-Aug-09-25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center =~+

Sun-Aug-10-25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion <=~%

Sat-Oct-04-25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl $~+

^Non-Live Nation Date

*with Quinn XCII

=with Cavetown

~with Valley

+with Madelyn Mei

!with Lawrence

$with Goth Babe

>with Ryley Tate

%with Ben Steer

About AJR

Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR unassumingly emerged as a ubiquitous hit-making outlier and one of the biggest indie bands in the world. Since 2012, the multi platinum indie pop trio—Adam [bass, vocals], Jack [vocals, guitar], and Ryan [ukulele, piano, vocals]—have generated billions of streams and earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album. 2019’s Neotheater marked their biggest first-week debut, bowing at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Cemented as part of the modern zeitgeist, Spotify touted “Sober Up” [feat. Rivers Cuomo] among the “Best Rock Songs of the 2010s," while Apple Music included “Weak” on its “Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.” Not to mention, they remain one of the “500 Most-Listened to Artists” on Spotify. On the heels of Neotheater, they dropped the 2020 platinum blockbuster “BANG!”, which cracked the Top 10 at three radio formats, peaking at No. 6 on the Top 40 chart, No. 2 on Alternative radio and No. 1 on Adult Pop and marked their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their latest album, The Maybe Man [AJR Productions/Republic Records], was released in 2023. The title character is “a big sad superhero who is always questioning who he is” – like a giant out of your favorite fairy tale), emotion hangs over his head, so it doesn’t have to hang over yours. Last summer, AJR embarked on The Maybe Man Tour, their first-ever arena headline tour, treating over 500,000 fans to a state-of-the-art production that included multiple larger-than-life 3D optical illusions. The band performed to over 40 sold-out shows across the country, including two nights at their hometown arena, Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Kyle Berger

