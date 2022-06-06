Multi-Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Ed Roman Releases Uplifting New Single

Ed Roman's new life-affirming single, "I Have a Dream," will be released worldwide on June 10th. Pre-sale for "I Have A Dream" will start on Friday, June 3rd. "I Have A Dream" is a joyful song about appreciating the simple gifts of life through the magical lens of a dream.

"I have a dream, an eternal spring, and love is everything to everybody. That is my dream." - Lyrics, "I Have A Dream"

"I Have a Dream" was written by Ed Roman and co-produced with Michael Jack (Bono, Nelly Furtado, Olivia Newton John). This is Ed's first new music since "Happiness" which was release on October 1, 2021.

The song talks about the things that I daydream about and hope to see come to fruition. The dream is life found happy. Merrily, merrily ,merrily, merrily, life is but a dream... - Ed Roman

With over 17K monthly Spotify listeners, and with streams approaching 500K all-time, Canadian singer-songwriter Ed Roman is touching fans all over the world. In 2016, the title track from his album "Red Omen" landed in the Canadian iTunes Pop chart Top 25. The animated music video has received countless awards at film festivals around the world, raising funds and awareness for the Whole Dyslexic Foundation, a cause near and dear to Ed's heart. Ed was featured as an "Emerging Artist" in Billboard Magazine, December 2018

Ed Roman is an award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Ed's uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide.

Ed is also a gentleman farmer, gardener and paranormal enthusiast. Ed's single, "Stronger" was released in January 2020 on MTS Records. The song raced onto the iTunes Canada Pop charts, and it was followed by an iTunes South Africa chart-topper, "Tomorrow Is Today." His current single is "Happiness," another international iTunes smash!

Ed is an Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, an International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, an IMEA Award nominee, a Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Music Award Winner, and an Indie Music Channel Award winner, as well as a Radio Music Award winner.

Visit Ed Roman's Website.