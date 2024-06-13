Mt. Joy to Release Live Album 'Live at the Salt Shed'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia and Los Angeles-based band Mt. Joy has announced the release of Live at The Salt Shed, recorded over four sold-out nights at the famed Chicago, IL venue to celebrate New Year’s 2024. Fan-favorite track “Bathroom Light (Live at The Salt Shed)” is out today, and the full album will be released on June 28, 2024, via Dualtone.

The band will finish up a European run at Roundhouse in London on June 15 and continue on to select festivals and their biggest headline shows to date including Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, and 2 nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (full dates below).

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn says, "'Bathroom Light (Live from the Salt Shed )' is out now. It’s been so moving to have a song that means so much to get the response it does live. Can’t wait for you to hear this one "

Mt. Joy — Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]— take their name from the quiet and rural National Park in Southwest Pennsylvania, about four hours from their Philadelphia base.

Forming in 2016, they made their mark two years later when their self-titled Mt. Joy (2018) debut album spun off platinum single "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio (Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay) and has eclipsed over 240 million streams across platforms. Their second album, Rearrange Us (2020) drew widespread critical raves, with the title track gaining 92 million Spotify streams since the release. Their third LP, Orange Blood (2022), came out of the pandemic and further cemented them with another #1, “Lemon Tree,” at AAA and a 70-date headline tour that sold over 180K tickets.

Over the past five years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and earned acclaim from critics and fans. Throughout their career, the band has performed at a variety of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Bonnaroo.

North American Tour Dates:

6/15/24 - Roundhouse - London, UK

7/4/24 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

7/5/24- Levitate Music Festival - Marshfield, MA

7/6/24 - Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON

7/8/24 - Festival d'été de Québec - Quebec City, QC

7/9/24 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

7/10/24 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

7/12/24 - Winnipeg Folk Festival - Winnipeg, MB

7/14/24 - Under The Big Sky Festival - Whitefish, MT

7/16/24 - Sun Valley Pavilion - Sun Valley, ID

7/18/24 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Noah Kahan)

7/19/24 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Noah Kahan)

7/20/24 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

8/4/24 - Hinterland Music Festival - Saint Charles, IA

8/6/24 - Surly Brewing Festival Field - Minneapolis, MN

8/8/24 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

8/9/24 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

8/10/24 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

8/13/24 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT

8/15/24 - Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field - Boise, ID

8/16/24 - Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR

8/17/24 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

8/19/24 - Alaska State Fair - Palmer, AK

8/21/24 - Remlinger Farms - Seattle, WA

8/23/24 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

8/24/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

8/25/24 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

9/13/24 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9/15/24 - Ameris Bank Amphitheater - Alpharetta, GA

9/17/24 - Firefly Distillery - North Charleston, SC

9/18/24 - Koka Booth Amphitheater - Cary, NC

9/20/24 - Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA

9/21/24 - 9/22/24 - Iron Blossom Music Festival - Richmond, VA

9/22/24 - Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Louisville, KY

9/24/24 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

9/26/24 - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT

9/28/24 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

9/29/24 - Oceans Calling Festival - Ocean City, MD

10/1/24 - Rochester Institute of Technology - Rochester, NY

10/3 - 10/5/24 - Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

Photo credit: Alana Swaringen

