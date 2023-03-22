Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mouraine Releases New Single 'Tonight'

Mouraine Releases New Single 'Tonight'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Edmonton-based rapper Mouraine digs into the story of his roots with "Tonight," from his forthcoming album, In Search of Gold. The track is a smooth, introspective response to his recent more upbeat singe, "Gold." It reinforces his sunny attitude, humility, and persistence. Pre-save In Search of Gold HERE.

The video shared today is a compilation of personal clips of Mouraine's, surrounding the lead up to his recent performance at the Juno awards. It poignantly reflects the story of this track: every little moment adds up to something bigger, and every moment of struggle has the potential to lead to payoff if you are diligent, hardworking, positive, forward-thinking, and ever-grateful for those who have supported you and lifted you up.

Of the track, Mouraine says, "This song runs through a journey from my younger days. My humble beginnings trying to adjust and fit in a new country as a refugee reaching a place where I no longer had to worry about my safety and basic survival needs, but now I had to face new struggles. It's hard to dream big when the system is set up to limit you to a stereotype. being in a dilemma of feeling grateful but still hungry for more."

Artistically, Mouraine strikes a trifecta of swagger, buoyancy and humility in his music and demeanor. If his beaming grin doesn't instantly pull you in, his charisma and cadence definitely will. Seeking asylum from his home country with his mother and siblings at the age of 10, unable to speak a word of English, Mouraine turned to watching hip hop music videos and poetry, which ultimately became his teacher and solace. The voice at the end of "Tonight" is audio taken from a phone call between Mouraine and his mother.

Deeply inspired by the way his favorite rappers could energize and demand the attention of a crowd, Mouraine began writing and recording music. He wrote and performed with his two younger brothers as The Overachievers before making his solo debut in 2017 with his mixtape Cold Mornings 2.

He's since shared stages with the likes of Mac Miller, J.Cole, T-Pain, Big Sean, Pusha T, Classified, and many others; still, he retains a humble underdog attitude throughout.

His recent Bigger Dreams EP, that sought praise from Complex, The Source, CBC, Earmilk, Exclaim!, and many more, set the stage for Mouraine's next anticipated chapter, following collaborations with WCMA Producers of the Year, Deadmen (Begonia, Ashleigh Ball, Royal Canoe), promotional features with Footlocker, Toronto Raptors games and other major sporting events across the country he now calls home, Mouraine is on the cusp of an enduring legacy.

Motivated by raising the next generation of dreamers, creators, and policymakers, Mouraine's sights are set high. He recently performed at JUNOFest, and he'll be hitting the road for shows in the UK for Focus Wales, The Great Escape, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo by Mat Dunlap


Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single Alfie On March 31 Photo
Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single 'Alfie' On March 31
Danny Wright, in conjunction with Burton Avenue Music, will release his new single 'Alfie' in honor of the late Burt Bacharach. The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer on March 31.
The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour Photo
The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour
Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over.  Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track We Used to Live Here Photo
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here'
“We Used to Live Here” follows three previously released singles from the forthcoming A River Running to Your Heart, each showcasing a unique sonic edge of Eric D. Johnson’s vast songwriting ability. In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour the United States and Canada in April and May. Tickets are available now.
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For Could It Be You Photo
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'
Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), “Could It Be You” is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario TourThe Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour
March 21, 2023

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over.  Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film FestivalAndrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival
March 21, 2023

Mikey's Army, a new coming-of-age film directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and written by playwright Eric Ulloa, will premiere at the Outfest Fusion Film Festival. The new flim will stars Nicholas Dantes in the title role, alongside Claybourne Elder, Krystina Alabado, Shuga Cain, Jennifer Sanchez, and Timmy Thompson.
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEARTFruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEART
March 21, 2023

“We Used to Live Here” follows three previously released singles from the forthcoming A River Running to Your Heart, each showcasing a unique sonic edge of Eric D. Johnson’s vast songwriting ability. In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour the United States and Canada in April and May. Tickets are available now.
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'
March 21, 2023

Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), “Could It Be You” is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there. Watch the new video now!
KT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American TourKT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American Tour
March 21, 2023

KT TUNSTALL is ready to hit the road for a North American run of live shows beginning April 20th with four shows in eastern Canada before heading south to the U.S. - beginning on April 28th in Boston and following through hitting such markets as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
share