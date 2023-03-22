Mouraine Releases New Single 'Tonight'

Edmonton-based rapper Mouraine digs into the story of his roots with "Tonight," from his forthcoming album, In Search of Gold. The track is a smooth, introspective response to his recent more upbeat singe, "Gold." It reinforces his sunny attitude, humility, and persistence. Pre-save In Search of Gold HERE.

The video shared today is a compilation of personal clips of Mouraine's, surrounding the lead up to his recent performance at the Juno awards. It poignantly reflects the story of this track: every little moment adds up to something bigger, and every moment of struggle has the potential to lead to payoff if you are diligent, hardworking, positive, forward-thinking, and ever-grateful for those who have supported you and lifted you up.

Of the track, Mouraine says, "This song runs through a journey from my younger days. My humble beginnings trying to adjust and fit in a new country as a refugee reaching a place where I no longer had to worry about my safety and basic survival needs, but now I had to face new struggles. It's hard to dream big when the system is set up to limit you to a stereotype. being in a dilemma of feeling grateful but still hungry for more."

Artistically, Mouraine strikes a trifecta of swagger, buoyancy and humility in his music and demeanor. If his beaming grin doesn't instantly pull you in, his charisma and cadence definitely will. Seeking asylum from his home country with his mother and siblings at the age of 10, unable to speak a word of English, Mouraine turned to watching hip hop music videos and poetry, which ultimately became his teacher and solace. The voice at the end of "Tonight" is audio taken from a phone call between Mouraine and his mother.

Deeply inspired by the way his favorite rappers could energize and demand the attention of a crowd, Mouraine began writing and recording music. He wrote and performed with his two younger brothers as The Overachievers before making his solo debut in 2017 with his mixtape Cold Mornings 2.

He's since shared stages with the likes of Mac Miller, J.Cole, T-Pain, Big Sean, Pusha T, Classified, and many others; still, he retains a humble underdog attitude throughout.

His recent Bigger Dreams EP, that sought praise from Complex, The Source, CBC, Earmilk, Exclaim!, and many more, set the stage for Mouraine's next anticipated chapter, following collaborations with WCMA Producers of the Year, Deadmen (Begonia, Ashleigh Ball, Royal Canoe), promotional features with Footlocker, Toronto Raptors games and other major sporting events across the country he now calls home, Mouraine is on the cusp of an enduring legacy.

Motivated by raising the next generation of dreamers, creators, and policymakers, Mouraine's sights are set high. He recently performed at JUNOFest, and he'll be hitting the road for shows in the UK for Focus Wales, The Great Escape, and more.

Watch the new music video here: