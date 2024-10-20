Morgan Wallen's 'Love Somebody' is Available Everywhere Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of his third studio album One Thing At A Time attaining 7x Platinum certification by the RIAA, this year's leading CMA Award nominee Morgan Wallen delivers the first taste of his upcoming project, releasing “Love Somebody,” available now. Listen HERE.

“'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically,” shares Wallen. “I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out.”

“Love Somebody” was written by Wallen alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesak, and was produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome (Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time). Craving something different against a neon-lit backdrop, the East Tennessean singer/songwriter offers a candid glimpse at the difficulties of finding someone “Who ain't hypnotized / By dollar signs and blindin' lights,” as he searches for authenticity.

I just wanna love somebody

Who won't leave a hole in my heart

I just wanna love somebody

That don't want me fallin' apart

And I'll be lucky if I ever find

A somethin' more than just a crazy night

I just wanna love somebody

Riding high off the success of Billboard's 2024 Song of the Summer “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone and latest single, “Lies, Lies, Lies,” Wallen, originally previewed “Love Somebody” on the European leg of his One Night At A Time 2024 Tour. He later announced the single's official release at his history-making, double header hometown shows at University of Tennessee Knoxville's Neyland Stadium, where he surpassed The Jackson 5 as the venue's largest weekend ever, performing for 156,161 fans across two shows.

Wallen will conclude his One Night At A Time Tour this weekend with two consecutive nights at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium Oct. 18-19. One Night At A Time spanned 87 shows, 10 countries, 51 stadium plays, as well as festivals and arenas across two years, and was named a 2023 Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year.

For more information visit www.MorganWallen.com.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

When 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner and current CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.”

One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album's 7x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 2.2 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total).

Recent collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” debuted at country radio with 167 first week adds, becoming only the second single in chart history to debut with the support of all reporting stations.

Since its release, “I Had Some Help” remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre charts for six weeks. With 15 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen's 87-show One Night At A Time World Tour, spanning two years, 10 countries/3 continents and 51 stadium plays, will conclude at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 19.

Performing to over 2.4 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year in 2023, as well as People's Choice Country Concert Tour of 2024, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Neyland Stadium and Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for both venues.

Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Comments