Montreal Hip-Hop Collective Triple-R To Release Debut Album RED RUM RECORDS

Montreal hip-hop collective Triple-R has signed with Squash Comp to release their debut album "Red Rum Records". The album is set to drop on October 1st and contains features with Madchild & Prevail from Juno Award-winning hip-hop group Swollen Members, Demrick from hip-hop supergroup Serial Killers, and Alberta hip-hop squad Doom Squad. The album also includes works of well-known Quebec artists including DJ Horg , K-Turnaz Taktika's Dj , Jazz Master Snooksta and Anu Budz, owner and founder of MakeWay Studio.

To celebrate the release of the new album Triple-R have released their new music video for "Red Rum" produced by Sub-Lucid. Watch below!

Triple-R has been grinding through the ranks of the Canadian hip-hop scene with an old-school approach of touring and winning over fans with an explosive live show. Triple-R has played sold-out shows over the past few years opening for artists such as Madchild, RA The Rugged Man, Snak The Ripper, Merkules, Onyx, La Coka Nostra, Jeru the Damaja, Royce Da 59, Manu Militari & Souldia.

Triple-R has announced a Cd release party for their debut album on Saturday October 5th at Bar L'Hémisphère Gauche.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You