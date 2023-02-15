Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Montreal Hip Hop Champion Nate Husser Drops New Single 'Did It B4'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Primed to pop off in a big way, critically acclaimed Montreal-born and Los Angeles-based rap phenom Nate Husser serves up a new single and music video entitled "Did It B4" today. It marks his first release under the newly minted partnership between +1 Records and Exceleration Music.

On the track, his galloping flow keeps up with the rapid-fire tempo of the frenetic beat. He doubles back over the production only to dunk with the refrain, "I done did it before." The accompanying visual channels the energy of this flurry on-screen. He cruises at high speeds on a four-wheeler through the woods and the wilderness, presenting a vision unlike anything else in the culture.

A hometown hero in his native Montreal, he has generated tens of millions of streams across acclaimed projects such as Adult Supervision [2021] and, most recently, All Time High [2022]. The latter saw him flex on "Dwayne Carter Flow," piling up 3.7 million Spotify streams and counting.

Of the LP, Complex Canada proclaimed, "Husser's never afraid to put in the work and let listeners know," and Exclaim! attested, "On All Time High, Husser is at the height of his powers as a performer, fervently delivering bar after bar with an enthralling level of charisma, perfectly matching every instrumental present here." Lyrical Lemonade applauded, "It's Nate that undeniably sets and maintains the project's hype all the way through: indicative of his own unique flair."

At the same time, he continues to amplify his presence. A basketball fanatic and skilled street baller, he has hit the court multiple times in the famous Baron Davis's annual Black Santa Basketball Game. He's even hosted his own charity basketball game back home in Little Burgundy Montreal-as chronicled by Complex Canada. Additionally, he has earned sponsorships with the likes of Puma and more.

All of this momentum has positioned him for an international breakthrough in 2023. Get ready for more to come from Nate!

You've never heard anyone like him B4!




