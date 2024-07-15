Montell Fish to Embark on 'CHARLOTTE' North American Tour

Public on-sale begins Friday July 19th at 10 am local time.
Genre-bending R&B sensation Montell Fish will embark on a North American tour called CHARLOTTE in promotion of his album of the same name dropping Friday, August 23rd via Virgin Music. Pre-save the album HERE. The 20+ date tour will canvas the United States and Canada, beginning on September 11th in Boston, MA at Royale and wrapping on October 24th at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. Pre-sale for the tour will begin tomorrow, July 16th at 10 am local time and wrap on Thursday, July 18th at 10 pm local time with public on-sale beginning Friday July 19th at 10 am local time. Tickets can be purchased HERE once the public on-sale begins.
The CHARLOTTE tour will see Montell playing his biggest venues to date, performing for his legion of fans across the country. The 20+ city trek will hit major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and Nashville with stops at iconic venues including The Fonda Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, and House of Blues.
September 11th – Boston, MA – Royale
September 13th – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
September 15th – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
September 17th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
September 19th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
September 20th – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
September 23rd – Houston, TX – House of Blues
September 25th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
September 27th – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
September 28th – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
October 1st – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
October 3rd – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
October 5th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
October 6th – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
October 8th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
October 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – The Grand
October 13th – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
October 15th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
October 17th – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
October 19th – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
October 21st – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
October 24th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
This will be Fish’s third time heading out on tour this year. Earlier in 2024, he toured Europe and separately Hawaii/Australia/New Zealand in promotion of his EP Intercession Before Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, dropping on August 23rd, is a raw collection of songs that explore the highs and lows of love, ambition, and self-actualization. It probes deep into themes of memory, attachment, loss, and growth, and the psychology behind all of these human experiences. While Montell wrote the record, the continuation of the trilogy that began with Jamie (2022), Fish read about psychology, memory, and childhood; the ideas of Freud and Jung provided thoughtful stimulation as he crafted songs that explore growth and attachment—romantic and otherwise. Through lyrics relating to love, power, failure, and success – all universal to the human experience– Montell uses these themes to highlight the same feelings and situations he’s experienced since the formulation of Jamie, in regards to his own struggle with leaving his faith, and learning to lose and move on from those who were a part of that old audience, team and online fan base. The album comes on the heels of the EP Intercession Before Charlotte, released under his dj gummy bear moniker, which dropped on March 15th.
Across albums, EPs, and side projects, singer-songwriter Montell Fish has plumbed the depths of his emotions and intellect. With each release, he’s constructed further a layered tower of references and metaphors that shakes and sways with the anxieties of a gifted young person straining to reconcile the contradictions of the world: in love, in religion, in art, and in faith. It’s the kind of music that inspires intense feelings and fandom. On his latest album CHARLOTTE, the follow-up to his 2022 breakout album Jamie, Fish loves thinking about life’s big questions: how does childhood shape a person? What does it mean to have a gift the world wants access to? Raised in a strictly religious household and now out in the world on his own making his art, Fish has a boundaryless curiosity about ways of living and creating.
Videos