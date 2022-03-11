Mont Duamel Releases New EP 'Sunshine'

Grammy-nominated producer Mont Duamel has unveiled his long-awaited new EP 'Sunshine', out today.

A seven-track release, 'Sunshine' is a journey of self-realisation and Mont Duamel's most personal record to date. Things open with the title track: a glorious melange of electronic elements and acoustic instrumentation that marks the first of five singles on the EP.

The second and third singles then come in the form of 'Young' - an infectious pop jam that combines wistful guitar chords with Mont Duamel's own captivating vocals - and 'New Light' - a richly atmospheric soundscape that leaves a lasting impression. Next up, the poignant psychedelic pop energy of 'King Without A Crown' and shimmering synths of 'Days With You' provide the final two singles, before lead track 'Lessons' delivers a dose of vivid, richly-textured electronica. Closing things out, the ethereal '2164' ensures 'Sunshine' finishes in the most delicate way possible.

"This new body of work represents this sort of message for myself," Mont Duamel explains. "A conversation with my past, present, and future self. Coming to peace with the fact that you can't control everything happening to you and still moving forward by knowing that eventually, things do fall into place with time. It's also the first time I'm exposing myself as much. I'm singing on tracks more, pushing myself sonically, and trying new things. It's the most vulnerable I've ever been in my music-making. It's a snapshot of where I'm at in my life right now and everything that's happened for me in the last two years."

3x Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Mathieu Jomphe Lepine debuted his Mont Duamel artist moniker in 2019. The aim of the project has been to explore himself as a musician without boundaries, enabling him to dig deep into his mind, take an honest look, and extract various layers and pieces to then put back together in musical form.

A renowned writer and producer in the commercial pop world, Mathieu has worked with the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Khelani, and Ariana Grande across a number of star-studded releases, including the 2014 World Cup anthem with Shakira. More recently, Mathieu has worked with experimental artist Chiiild, rising alternative R&B singer Alessia Cara and pop-rock band OneRepublic.

Listen to the new EP here: