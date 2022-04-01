Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Release New Album 'Crooked Tree'
In conjunction with the record, a video for new song, “Castilleja,” is debuting today.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway's anticipated new album, Crooked Tree, is out today via Nonesuch Records-Tuttle's first release on the label.
Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, Crooked Tree was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch. The album explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Across these thirteen tracks, all of which were written/co-written by Tuttle, she honors the bluegrass tradition while also pushing the genre in new directions. In conjunction with the record, a video for new song, "Castilleja," is debuting today. Watch below!
In celebration of the new music, Tuttle and Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-are currently in the midst of their extensive headline tour with upcoming shows at New York's Brooklyn Made, Philadelphia's Milkboy, Savannah's District Live, Tampa's The Attic and Alexandria's Birchmere among others. See below for the complete itinerary.
"I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday," says Tuttle. "Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I've felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one's heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that's been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter."
In addition to Tuttle (vocals, guitars), Douglas (dobro), Keith-Hynes (fiddle) and Leslie (mandolin), Crooked Tree also features musicians Darol Anger (fiddle), Ron Block (banjo), Mike Bub (upright bass), Jason Carter (fiddle), Viktor Krauss (upright bass), Todd Phillips (upright bass) and Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle) with additional harmony vocals from Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.
Listen to the new single here:
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
April 1-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center
April 2-South Burlington, VT-Higher Ground
April 3-Shirley, MA-Bull Run
April 6-New York, NY-Brooklyn Made
April 7-Woodstock, NY-Levon Helm Studios
April 8-Montclair, NJ-Outpost in the Burbs
April 9-Philadelphia, PA-Milkboy
April 10-Baltimore, MD-Baltimore Soundstage
April 20-Savannah, GA-District Live
April 21-Tampa, FL-The Attic
April 22-Lake Wales, FL-Bok Tower Gardens
April 23-Miramar Beach, FL-Moon Crush 2022
April 24-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre
April 28-Menlo Park, CA-The Guild Theater
April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach
June 4-Brevard, NC-Brevard Music Center
June 9-Charleston, SC-Spoleto Festival USA
June 10-Charlotte, NC-Visualite Theatre
June 11-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle
June 17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 23-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair
June 24-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival
June 25-Katonah, NY-Caramoor American Roots Music Festival
June 26-Mount Salon, VA-Red Wing Roots Music Festival
June 27-Alexandria, VA-Birchmere
July 2-3-Quincy, CA-High Sierra Music Festival
July 20-Bonner, MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 21-Bozeman, MT-The Elm
July 24-North Plains, OR-Northwest String Summit
August 28-Bridgeview, IL-Sacred Rose
September 2-Mill Spring, NC-Earl Scruggs Music Festival
September 3-Galax, VA-The Blue Ridge Music Center