Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Release New Album 'Crooked Tree'

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway's anticipated new album, Crooked Tree, is out today via Nonesuch Records-Tuttle's first release on the label.

Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, Crooked Tree was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch. The album explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Across these thirteen tracks, all of which were written/co-written by Tuttle, she honors the bluegrass tradition while also pushing the genre in new directions. In conjunction with the record, a video for new song, "Castilleja," is debuting today. Watch below!

In celebration of the new music, Tuttle and Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-are currently in the midst of their extensive headline tour with upcoming shows at New York's Brooklyn Made, Philadelphia's Milkboy, Savannah's District Live, Tampa's The Attic and Alexandria's Birchmere among others. See below for the complete itinerary.

"I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday," says Tuttle. "Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I've felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one's heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that's been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter."

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, guitars), Douglas (dobro), Keith-Hynes (fiddle) and Leslie (mandolin), Crooked Tree also features musicians Darol Anger (fiddle), Ron Block (banjo), Mike Bub (upright bass), Jason Carter (fiddle), Viktor Krauss (upright bass), Todd Phillips (upright bass) and Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle) with additional harmony vocals from Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

April 1-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center

April 2-South Burlington, VT-Higher Ground

April 3-Shirley, MA-Bull Run

April 6-New York, NY-Brooklyn Made

April 7-Woodstock, NY-Levon Helm Studios

April 8-Montclair, NJ-Outpost in the Burbs

April 9-Philadelphia, PA-Milkboy

April 10-Baltimore, MD-Baltimore Soundstage

April 20-Savannah, GA-District Live

April 21-Tampa, FL-The Attic

April 22-Lake Wales, FL-Bok Tower Gardens

April 23-Miramar Beach, FL-Moon Crush 2022

April 24-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre

April 28-Menlo Park, CA-The Guild Theater

April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

June 4-Brevard, NC-Brevard Music Center

June 9-Charleston, SC-Spoleto Festival USA

June 10-Charlotte, NC-Visualite Theatre

June 11-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle

June 17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 23-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair

June 24-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival

June 25-Katonah, NY-Caramoor American Roots Music Festival

June 26-Mount Salon, VA-Red Wing Roots Music Festival

June 27-Alexandria, VA-Birchmere

July 2-3-Quincy, CA-High Sierra Music Festival

July 20-Bonner, MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21-Bozeman, MT-The Elm

July 24-North Plains, OR-Northwest String Summit

August 28-Bridgeview, IL-Sacred Rose

September 2-Mill Spring, NC-Earl Scruggs Music Festival

September 3-Galax, VA-The Blue Ridge Music Center