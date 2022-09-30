Molly Moore Releases Introspective Anthem 'Hate Myself'

Alternative artist Molly Moore has released "Hate Myself," the latest single from her forthcoming album, Miserably Sublime, expected early 2023. The single, co-written with Nevin Sastry (Phem, PRETTYMUCH) and Josh Murty (Maggie Lindemann), is injected with anthemic energy as Molly speaks to the mental turmoil she faced while falling victim to depression and self-sabotage.

Amplified by a blend of steady drum beats and searing guitar licks, the track features a sing-along chorus full of self-deprecating dry humor about coming to terms with how you see yourself and those around you. The accompanying music video was directed by Molly and Francesca Maldonado (Justin Bieber, Dixie D'Amelio, Ashley Graham) and leans into the track's lyrical playfulness as Molly comes face-to-face with herself.

"I wrote the song during a very transitional period of my life. I'd been going to therapy and becoming aware that I tend to have a negative narrative happening with myself in my head," shares Molly.

"I was feeling pressure seeing all of my friends living more stable lives than me, getting married and having kids, while I'm in LA writing songs every day. I was also falling in love with someone that was emotionally unavailable, so I wrote this song with a bit of a sarcastic tone to try and process all of this. My goal with this song is to create a conversation that allows people to face their negative internal battles and challenge those perceived truths with another, kinder perspective that we can be nice to ourselves and still be radically honest."

"Hate Myself" is the second single off Miserably Sublime where Molly explores a sonic shift back towards the alt-rock sound that inspired her to make music from the start. Long-time fans will recognize the angsty vibe from her earlier work while it remains on par with the ethos of her music which has been focused on creating introspective bangers that speak to listeners on a personal level.

"Hate Myself" follows Molly's previous offering "Jameson," a devilishly fun and vigorous single that touches on the self-reflection of being in a relationship with someone who isn't reciprocating the same feelings. The song received early support from SiriusXM, Ones To Watch, Notion, and Office Magazine, as well as playlist support from Vevo's Incoming Alternative and Spotify's All New Rock and Fierce Femmes playlists.

The NY-born LA-based songstress speaks to a 5G generation. With straight-shooting lyrics, soulful timbre, and a psychedelically spun style, Molly effortlessly transcends eras as she embraces the changes in her life creating genuine anthems. Her debut 2020 album Voice on the Internet, which featured KROQ Locals Only favorite "Careful" and intoxicating post break-up banger "Handsomer" ft. Maty Noyes, was an ode to her journey of self-discovery as she dealt with the unexpected passing of her father and the turbulent ending of a five-year relationship.

Earlier this year, she released her EP Escapism, where she came to terms with accepting her faults and learning to love herself, and others, in a much freer and kinder way heard on hazy, dream-pop single "Shy" and the bossa nova inspired "Marco Polo" with NoMBe.

Throughout her career, Molly's art has impacted pop from behind-the-scenes, writing for artists such as Jesse McCartney, EXO, Lea Michele, Robin Bengtsson, Maty Noyes, and composing children's music for the Hasbro animated series Hanazuki.

As an artist, she was previously one-half of pop duo Cosmos & Creature - who were signed to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label and shared the stage with artists such as Dua Lipa, John Mayer, and Bebe Rexha - before venturing off to create her solo music where she began to build a world around empowerment and expression through infectious beats and candy-coated vocals.

With the release of her album, previous EPs, and hit singles including "I love you but I don't like you," "Killer With a Smile" with Win and Woo, and "Zero Sum Game," Molly has garnered over 50 million global streams and media support from the likes of Paper Magazine, Hollywood Life, PopDust, LA Weekly, PopCrush, MXDWN, and Ladygunn, among others. Her music has also been used as a guiding voice in campaigns with mega-brands such as Zales, Peloton, Hallmark, Toyota, and Jack in the Box along with syncs in Amazon's Jolt with Kate Beckinsale, Netflix's The Last Summer, MTV's Siesta Key, and ABC's Conviction.

Watch the new music video here: