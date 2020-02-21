Mo Lowda & The Humble Release New Single 'Pearls'

Philadelphia rockers, Mo Lowda & The Humble have released a new single today, "Pearls." It is now available across streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.

This is the band's third single off of their highly anticipated forthcoming album Ready Coat, which will be released on March 6, 2020. "Pearls" follows the release of "Sleeves" and "LA Loop (The Lens)."

"'Pearls' was the obvious choice for the album opener and a featured single: straightforward in its structure, yet clever in its execution. Its catchy nature and bouncy rhythm section provide for a head-nodding listening experience. Vocally, it sits right in my wheelhouse/range, while the lyrical content focuses on something many people have likely dealt with at some point in their lives: distance from a lover. Intricate drums and thick layers clear up just in time for a sparse, singable chorus, while an expansive bridge and orchestral instrumental section take the song home into its final guitar refrain," shares lead vocalist, Jordan Caiola.

On the forthcoming album, Caiola continues, "Mo Lowda and the Humble's new album Ready Coat came into existence after the decision to add a touring member expanded the band's sonic ability. This opportunity to stretch the band's sound and add elements that would have been impossible to play live previously enabled the band to self-produce, engineer, and mix a record without considering limitations."

Over a span of a year, between 100+ tour dates and utilizing four different studios, the band was able to craft an album with a more textural and thoughtful approach, as opposed to their previous rock material.The instruments trade off, the layered vocals weave in and out, and space is utilized to provide the power that used to be occupied by aggressive distorted guitars. Lyrically, these are the band's most honest songs to date, vulnerably taking a candid approach about the current chapter of their lives: touring/adjusting to life at home, love/lack thereof, independence /loneliness, complacency/ambition, loss.

Known for their progressive songwriting and energetic live performances, the band has also announced that they are going to be hitting the road later this month for a North American tour in support of the upcoming album. The tour kicks off with a one-off show in Baltimore with Mt. Joy on February 15, and continues on March 20 through May 15, for a 27-date run. Tickets are now on sale through various retailers.

Ready Coat is out March 6, 2020. For more information, please visit http://www.molowda.com/.

Ready Coat - Tracklisting:

1. Pearls

2. Before Noon

3. LA Loop

4. Holding On

5. Sleeves

6. Ready Now

7. Fox on the Beach / Vultures

8. She Used To

9. Get Your Ready Coat On

10. Crescent Moon

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Mar 20 - Blacksburg, VA @ Milk Parlor

Mar 21 - Columbia, SC @ 5 Points Columbia

Mar 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Apr 03 - Washington D.C. @ Pearl St. Warehouse

Apr 10 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Apr 15 - Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager House^

Apr 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders^

Apr 17 - Appleton, WI @ Outer Edge^

Apr 18 - Madison, WI @ Winnebago

Apr 19 - Urbana, IL @ Blackbird^

Apr 20 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway^

Apr 22 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre^

Apr 23 - Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theatre^

Apr 24 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre^

Apr 25 - Winter Park, CO @ Ullrs Tavern^

Apr 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge^

Apr 29 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah^

Apr 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge^

May 01 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar^

May 02 - June Lake, CA @ T Bar Social Club^

May 05 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet^

May 08 - Provo, UT @ Club Velour^

May 09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge^

May 10 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux^

May 11 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge^

May 12 - Seattle, WA @ High Dive^

May 13 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub^

May 14 - Eugene, OR @ Whirled Pies^

Jun 06 - Cleveland, OH @ Wonderstruck Festival

Jun 07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ TBA

Jun 13 - Eagle, CO @ TBA

Jun 26 - Yorkville, IL @ Summer Solstice Festival

Jun 27 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

Jul 09 - Greenville, SC @ Downtown Alive

Jul 11 - Isle of Palms, SC @ TBA

Jul 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Sunset Sessions @ Park Tavern

Sept 13 - Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

^ with Desert Noises





