Mister Goblin Shares New Single 'Run, Hide, Fight'

Today, Mister Goblin, the long-running project of former Two Inch Astronaut frontman Sam Goblin, shares the final single from his forthcoming fourth album, Frog Poems.

The new single, entitled “Run, Hide, Fight,” is rife with knotted guitar and portentous songwriting. On it, Sam delivers some of his most raw and affecting vocal performances to date, the growl at the end stays with you despite the music fading out. Frog Poems will be released through Spartan Records on April 26th, 2024.

Sam says of “Run, Hide, Fight”: "I used to work in the [redacted] public school district, and this song is about one day shortly after the Townville shooting when we were told we needed to conduct an active shooter drill with no real instruction or sense of how to explain what we were doing to elementary school kids. Obviously these drills have become more common, but at the time it was pretty surreal since we were basically making it up. Musically I wanted the song to groove in kind of an uneasy way, like a groove that’s holding back puke.”

Frog Poems was mixed and produced by longtime collaborator Seth Engel (Jimmy Montague, Joey Nebulous, Options) and recorded in two separate studios. Half the record was done with a full band, Engel providing drums, while the other half are solo recordings. The dissonance between the two, alternating modes gives Frog Poems some of its particular dynamism.

Pulling from a kaleidoscopic array of influences spanning from the early 2000’s tongue-in-cheek storytelling traditions of bands of Pedro the Lion to the breezier and more fuzzed-out conventions of 90’s alternative bands like The Lemonheads, and even further into the post-hardcore leanings of bands like No Knife and Shiner, Frog Poems is unexpected, thoughtful, and idiosyncratic in all of the best ways.

The album also continues the sonic refinement that’s become more and more palpable with each Mister Goblin release. A project born of a desire to write music free of rigid genre framing after the disbandment of Two Inch Astronaut, Goblin leans harder than ever into that ethos. He adds: “The criticism I've always heard about Mister Goblin records is that they're ‘too dynamic’ or trying to accomplish too much without a unified sonic purpose or something. Instead of changing that, because I'm stubborn, I think I just tried to do it better.”

Frog Poems Tracklisting:

1. Goodnight Sun

2. Grown Man

3. The Notary

4. Mike Shinoda

5. Run, Hide, Fight

6. Lost Data

7. Saw V

8. Fit To Be Tied

9. Open Up This Pit

10. Frog Poems

Photo Credit: Mister Goblin