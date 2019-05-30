Miss June Signs To Frenchkiss, Drops New Single BEST GIRL

The latest export from New Zealand is coming to us by way of Auckland band Miss June. Described as "some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre," the four piece harness jagged, noisy guitars filtered through the unrivalled stage presence of front-person Annabel Liddel, guitarist Jun Park, bass player Chris Marshall and drummerTom Leggett.

Today the band share their newest single "Best Girl" which they note, "is an anthem for anyone who has been misled from birth, into battle for a spot that doesn't exist." Listen to the track here via a video directed by Ch'lita Collins and shot in Auckland.

Check out the video here:

Purchase/stream "Best Girl" here!

Miss June have recently signed to NYC's Frenchkiss Records and on June 10 the label will release a double a-side 7" consisting of today's single and the previously released "Twitch."

The band has built a reputation for fierce, formidable and head-spinning live shows which have caught the attention of acts like The Foo Fighters, Shellac, Wolf Alice, Idles andDie! Die! Die!, who have all eagerly harnessed their support on stage. Next month will see them bring this party to UK and US for shows in London, New York City and Los Angeles. All dates are here with more to be confirmed:

6/11 - Old Blue Last - London, UK

6/12 - The Windmill - London, UK

6/15 - Bushstock Festival - London, UK

6/17 - Elsewhere (Zone One) - Brooklyn, NY

6/18 - Berlin - New York City, NY

6/20 - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY (w/ Twen)

6/21 - La Cita, Los Angeles, CA (Punky Reggae Party)

6/24 - The Avalon - Los Angeles, CA (School Night Party)

Combining elements of post-punk, no-wave and rock, Miss June hold close their DIY roots while creating a blistering, reckless sound full of melodic hooks and overdriven riffs that are at once immediately recognizable and yet entirely their own.

Photo by Nicole Brannen





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You